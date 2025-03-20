People with experience of adult social care services are invited to share views at online event

Residents with experience of adult social care in Warwickshire are invited to get together with a cuppa at the next online ‘Over a Brew’ event taking place on 3 April 2025.

Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to the reflections and learning from previous events, discuss the importance of relationships in social care and coproduction, and talk about how positive relationships are fundamental to providing the highest quality of care.

Over the past year, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) together with Curators of Change, has held four successful Over a Brew online events. Each session has explored and deepened the understanding of coproduction in adult social care whilst hearing from people with lived experience of adult social care services, now or in the past to help teams identify areas for growth and improvement.

The sessions have covered topics including Artificial Intelligence, the importance of language and relationships in adult social care and the benefits of working together – also known as coproduction. The events have inspired new ideas on how people can work individually, as a team, and across the council to ensure work is genuinely coproduced and applied through real-life experiences.

The next online event on 3 April is an opportunity to hear from people who are Experts by Experience - those who have accessed adult social care in the past, are currently receiving support, are a carer or have been a carer in the past. They will share their stories of adult social care services in Warwickshire and how the power of language can impact people's experience. Attendees will also hear reflections on how WCC uses AI in adult social care to schedule appointments, increase productivity and assist staff in being more effective, so their valuable time is optimised.

This online event is supported by the Curators of Change team who have a wealth of experience in coproduction and have been working with other local authorities to learn different ways of working with people who access care and support, and the many benefits, challenges, and opportunities of AI within adult social care and how AI can support people to live independently.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder responsible for Adult Social Care & Health said:

“These online events have been a great opportunity to hear from people who currently access or have accessed our services, and who are best placed to advise on what support they need. This next event is an ideal opportunity for people to come together, make connections, listen to others in similar situations and share experiences and knowledge to help us make our services the best they can be.’ ‘We are committed to improving relationships, so we want to hear from and work alongside all those who have experience of adult social care. ‘By listening, understanding, and working together we will develop a deeper understanding of coproduction in social care and learn how we can coproduce effectively with each other and the people we support, enabling us to improve our services and lead the way in coproduction.”

To make a difference for people accessing adult social care in Warwickshire, join the free Over a Brew event – book a ticket here:

Over a Brew with Warwickshire County Council - Reflecting on learnings from team workshops at Online event tickets from TicketSource

For more information about working together to improve adult social care services, please visit:

Find out more about working together to improve Adult Social Care services.

For general information about wider services to support adults in Warwickshire go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell

For more information about Curators of Change, visit https://curatorsofchange.com/