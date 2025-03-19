Celebrating two years of Warwickshire's Supported Employment Services

Warwickshire County Council’s Supported Employment Service (WSES) is celebrating a significant milestone as it marks its second anniversary.

The service achieved an impressive score of 72.98% in its first independent assessment by the British Association of Supported Employment (BASE). That is a substantial improvement from the 26% score at the time of service acquisition and this remarkable progress over the past 24 months has led to WSES receiving accreditation in the field of supported employment.

BASE, a national organisation dedicated to promoting and supporting high-quality supported employment services, conducted the audit in August 2024. The assessment highlighted WSES's commitment to helping individuals with learning disabilities and/or autism secure and maintain fulfilling employment opportunities.

The feedback from the assessor included:

"The team should be proud of what they have achieved in the time they have been running and the distance they have travelled. They have enjoyed many successes, and the team understands the Supported Employment Model and clearly want to strive to provide an excellent service which is within their ability. The score of 72.98% is commendable to a new service and was so close to achieving the next level which we believe would be achievable by their next audit."

The BASE assessment underscored several key strengths of the service:

thriving employer partnerships: The service has cultivated strong relationships with employers across Warwickshire, many of whom have shared positive experiences and expressed a continued commitment to working with WSES. Warwickshire employers have opened their doors for industry tours with 17 tours having taken place to bridge the gap between job seekers and roles available with local employers.

: The assessors commended the team’s skill in using job carving techniques to create tailored roles that match the unique abilities of individuals with barriers to employment. exceptional participant feedback: Jobseekers and employed individuals alike reported high levels of satisfaction with the service and the support provided by their Journey Guides and Employment Advisors, with overall feedback scoring 4.7 out of 5.

Nerise Oldfield-Thompson, Director of Business Development and Quality at BASE and Inclusive Trading, said:

"It was clear that the team is very dedicated and passionate about their work. They demonstrate key competencies and have achieved excellent outcomes, especially for such a young service."

During the assessment, assessors spoke to employers, job seekers, parents, and individuals who had gained employment through the service. A key theme was the excellent rapport the service had built with all stakeholders. Employers were keen to integrate supported employment into their talent pipeline and recruitment methods.

WSES is making a real difference for Warwickshire residents who face additional barriers to employment. Peter, a customer of WSES, shared his experience.

"Tim Bannister (Journey Guide in Nuneaton) is a shining example of what good support looks like," said Peter. There are always going to be barriers... but I know that as long as there are programmes like WSES and people like Tim in place, those barriers are considerably lowered. I wouldn’t be where I am now without the support."

WSES is successfully meeting its employment targets, with specific achievements in both job placements and retention support, indicating effective service delivery and positive outcomes for Warwickshire residents. An impressive 92% of job seekers who have gained employment through WSES have remained in their roles, showcasing the service's impact and success.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy, Councillor Martin Watson, said:

"The progress and impact of Warwickshire Supported Employment Service is a real success story of which everybody involved can be very proud. To achieve accredited status is a significant accomplishment for the team and is fully deserved for their dedication to inclusivity and commitment and the passion and hard work they have invested in developing the service.”

