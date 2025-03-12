Your Say Survey

We are inviting feedback on a number of engagement activities:

If you have had any experience of Warwickshire care homes for adults with disabilities and/or mental health conditions, we would love to hear you views to help understand how to improve services in the future. Please note this survey only relates to care homes for people with disabilities / mental health conditions.

Click here to complete this survey (Closes 6 April).



We are also inviting adults to take part in a survey to inform and shape the local Domestic Abuse Specialist Counselling and Therapy Service.

Click here to complete this survey (Closes 3 April).



If you would like to help us to improve the Dementia Information and Advice Service this survey is still open.

Click here to complete this survey (Closes 23 March).



Following publication of this year’s Director of Public Health's Annual Report which focused on health and wellbeing and the power of communities we’re inviting you to tell us about the things happening in your community and what you would like to see in the future.

Click here to view the video and discussion.