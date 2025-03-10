Warwickshire County Council urges residents to register ahead of local elections

With local elections approaching on 1st May 2025, Warwickshire County Council is urging all eligible residents to register to vote and have their say on important local issues.

Registering is quick and easy, taking just five minutes to complete. The deadline to register is midnight on Friday, 11th April. Visit Register to vote - GOV.UK to get started.

This year’s elections will determine the councillors who will represent local communities on key issues such as transport, social care, libraries, fire and rescue services, education, and public health. Every vote counts—make sure yours does too.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said, "Remember to register to vote before the April 11 deadline. Voting gives you the opportunity to influence the future of Warwickshire's communities and participate in important decisions that affect you. By casting your vote, you help shape the direction of local initiatives and ensure your voice is heard. Remember, if you are not registered, you won't be able to vote. So please don’t miss the deadline."

Voters have a range of options for casting their ballot – in person, by post or by appointing someone they trust to vote in their place, known as a proxy vote.

If you are voting in person, please remember to bring your voter ID. You can find out more about the accepted forms of photo ID here: Voter ID | Electoral Commission

Key Dates:

The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Friday 11th April 2025.

Visit https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote An Easy Read guide can be found here https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/registering-to-vote-easy-read-guide

To find out more on the local elections in Warwickshire, please visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/democracy/elections-2/2