Warwickshire’s youth conference is coming soon

Young people and those working with children are asked to save the date for Warwickshire’s Youth Conference 2025: Shaping tomorrow together.

Warwickshire’s youth council has worked with the Child Friendly Warwickshire campaign to plan the conference programme and are thrilled to announce the county’s third annual event which will take place on Friday, 25 April 2025, at The Slate Conference Room, University of Warwick.

The free conference is aimed at young people aged 11-17 (or up to age 25 with SEND) from across Warwickshire. It aims to provide a friendly and empowering environment to discuss important topics with organisations that are making a difference in communities.

Last year’s conference was a resounding success, bringing together over 100 young people who participated in eight dynamic workshops. The event featured numerous activities, including a digital graffiti wall, a caricature artist, and a craft table. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with local organisations and enjoy a quiet space for those needing time away from the activities, which was particularly beneficial for attendees with special education needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Lunch was provided, and Warwick University Student Ambassadors played an essential role in ensuring the day’s success.

This year’s event promises to build on that success, with young people once again playing a leading role in shaping the day. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in workshops on topics chosen by them, explore community challenges, and celebrate the achievements of Warwickshire’s youth.

Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for Children and Families said: “Over the last few years, we have seen young people making their voices heard and standing up for what they believe in, whether that’s mental health provision, climate change, or gender identity.

“Warwickshire County Council wants to give those who are integral to the future of the county an opportunity to get together with organisations and senior leaders to discuss the topics they care about in a safe and friendly environment. We want to amplify the voices of tomorrow to help shape our county and ensure that despite the disruption and uncertainty of the last few years, no young person feels that they can’t be heard. The conference promises to be a day full of activity, debate, and creativity, and I hope lots of young people sign up to attend.”

Mark your calendars and look out for booking details, which will be available soon on the Child Friendly Warwickshire website. To find out more, visit childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/youthconference where you can also watch highlights from last year's conference.

This event is supported by the Child Friendly Warwickshire programme, which works to ensure all children and young people have a voice that is heard, that they are safe, happy, and healthy, and that they are equipped with the skills to lead their best lives.