How to keep your teens well: from vaping to vaccinations, listen to the latest Let’s Talk Warwickshire podcast for useful advice and information

Parents and carers of teens are encouraged to tune in to the latest edition of Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC) Let's Talk Warwickshire podcast, focusing on keeping teenagers well, covering topics on mental health, body image, vaping, vaccinations and more.

As we enter the new year and the school term resumes, maintaining the health and wellbeing of our teens is as important as ever. WCC wants to support parents and carers in helping their teenagers build knowledge about their own health and wellbeing, as well as taking away useful tips to start conversations with their teens if they are worried about any particular issues.

In the latest episode of the Let’s Talk Warwickshire podcast, hosted by Gail Downey, key professionals from across the county discuss important topics that may affect teenagers.

Listeners tuning into the podcast can expect to hear from WCC Public Health employees on the data intelligence around the issues teenagers are currently facing, as well as general myth-busting surrounding immunisations and, in an online world, how to access trustworthy sources of information.

The Warwickshire school nursing service include a range of healthcare professionals who can offer support to school-age children, their parents, and carers, on a variety of health topics such as healthy eating, body image, mental health, anxiety and much more. During the podcast, professionals from the service delve into the rising mental health issues among young people and what parents and carers can do to help support their children. They also explore how body image and self-harm trends are changing and the effects of this amongst young people.

The podcast also covers the growing concern around vaping, particularly the dangers of illegal vapes. Joined by a stop smoking practitioner from the council’s stop smoking service, Fitter Futures Warwickshire, the key message to young people is clear: if you don’t smoke, don’t start to vape.

Cllr Margaret Bell, WCC’s portfolio holder for Adult Social Care & Health said: “We are sharing this podcast to help parents and carers to keep their teens well by having open conversations and understanding some the key health issues that teenagers might face today.

We are a child friendly county, so we want teenagers, and all children, to have access to the health services we/they need. I would like to encourage parents and carers, particularly those with teenagers, to listen to the podcast for useful health and wellbeing advice.”

Listen to the episode here: https://letstalkwarwickshire.podbean.com/e/warwickshire-public-health-keeping-our-teenagers-safe-and-well/.

For more Let's Talk Warwickshire episodes, visit https://letstalkwarwickshire.podbean.com/

Free vaping and smoking cessation support is available for anyone living or working in Warwickshire aged 12+. Access support and guidance around smoking and vaping by visiting www.smokefreecw.co.uk.

Young people, parents, and carers can contact the school nursing service by visiting www.compass-uk.org/services/c4h/ or calling 03300 245 204.

Parents and carers with children of all ages can access further support and guidance at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrenandfamilies.

For all things related to health and wellbeing and all the support service available in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/health.