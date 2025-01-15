Director of Public Health Annual Report 2024 launched: watch the powerful video 

This year’s annual report from Warwickshire’s Director of Public Health, Dr Shade Agboola, has been published.

The 2024 report focuses on the impact that people, communities and places have on the health and wellbeing of the population, with the report titled ‘The Power of People and Place: Celebrating and inspiring community-based wellbeing’.

For the first time, the report has been shared in a video format and was showcased at the Warwickshire Health and Wellbeing Board on 15 January, attended by members and partners who have key roles in health improvement across Warwickshire. At the meeting, Dr Agboola introduced the report, highlighting that health and wellbeing is more than just avoiding illness or having access to healthcare. It includes the ability to enjoy activities and generally have the resources needed to feel satisfied in life.

Our surroundings, from where we are born to where we grow, live and age, greatly affect our health and wellbeing. The purpose of the report is to make a difference by focussing on factors such as our communities, environment, transport, work and housing as the key building blocks of health.

Warwickshire’s Director of Public Health, Dr Shade Agboola said: “I would just like to say thank you to everyone who has contributed to the Director of Public Health Annual Report 2024. Through the report, we want to encourage professionals and communities to think of ways they can contribute to improving individual health and wellbeing and prevent illness. “For anyone interested, please do watch the report video. We hope it celebrates the positive efforts in Warwickshire already happening to improve health and wellbeing whilst illustrating the connection between wellbeing and our communities and the places we live. “The aim of the report is to inspire people to celebrate and make use of the many assets we have in Warwickshire to help us all live healthier lives.”

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health added: “I am pleased to welcome the 2024 Director of Public Health annual report, focussing on the health and wellbeing of residents in Warwickshire. The report explores opportunities across our services and partnerships to inspire, encourage reflection and spark conversation on how we can work better together to improve on the building blocks of health. “We recognise that these are challenging times for many, but despite the difficulties, there is much to be proud of. The report shares what residents value about their local areas and plenty of examples of good work. “I encourage everyone to watch the video to find out how they can contribute to improving health and wellbeing amongst the community."

Watch the full report in video format:

View the written 2024 report and previous annual reports here.

More information on the mental health and wellbeing support services available for residents in Warwickshire.