A statement on local government reforms in Warwickshire from Cllr Izzi Seccombe

Find out the latest position on local government reform in Warwickshire.

At a public meeting on Friday 10 January, Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council took the decision to respond to Government in respect of preparedness to move forward with local government reforms. Following receipt of various correspondences on the subject and in person representation at the meeting, Izzi said:

"Taking all things into account and thinking about the longer term interests of Warwickshire and the need for us to be in a position to shape our future and not be done to, I am approving the resolution set out in the papers; that I, as the Leader of the Council respond to the Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution signalling the County Council’s willingness to be considered for delivering local government reorganisation and devolution to the Government’s ambitious timeframe and recognising that, as a consequence, the Government may decide that it is necessary to postpone the May 2025 County Council elections."