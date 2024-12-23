Warwickshire County Council reflects on a successful 2024 and thanks the community for their support!

As 2024 draws to a close, Councillor Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, reflects on a year of progress, partnership, and dedication to the people of Warwickshire.

In her end-of-year message, Councillor Seccombe expressed her gratitude to residents, businesses, and community partners for their unwavering support in helping the council deliver on its priorities.

This year, our primary focus has been supporting Warwickshire residents amid the ongoing cost of living crisis. Over the past 12 months, Warwickshire’s Local Welfare Scheme has allocated £6.9 million in funding to assist vulnerable residents and expanded its support to those facing crisis situations. Additionally, the scheme has provided grants totalling £183,790 to local food banks, charities, and community groups, enhancing projects related to food and energy assistance.

Embracing a collaborative approach, Warwickshire County Council has worked closely with local partners, businesses, and communities to turn its vision into reality, striving to make Warwickshire the best it can be. The council remains dedicated to fostering cooperation to deliver on the strategic priorities set out in the Council Plan.

Some of the key achievements in 2024 include:

· Launching an ambitious energy strategy to build a sustainable future for the county, focusing on energy reduction, generation, and measurement.

· Successfully contracting Oxford Innovation Advice to deliver a new Manufacturing Growth Programme, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, on behalf of six local authorities.

· Earning ISO 14001 certification for the 16th consecutive year, in recognition of the council's strong environmental management system (EMS).

· Introducing a new strategy to tackle hate crime in partnership with local organisations.

· Investing £61 million in the development of Oakley School, including new nursery, primary, and secondary school facilities with SEND provision.

· Launching the Future Destinations Hub, offering support to 16-24 year-olds entering education or employment.

· Distributing nearly £2.5 million in funding over two years to support start-ups and small businesses in Warwickshire.

· Expanding Specialist Resourced Provision (SRP) at schools across the county, with plans to increase SRP places from 176 to over 500 by 2028.

· Being appointed by Arts Council England, alongside Coventry and Solihull, to lead a new regional music hub, ensuring high-quality music education for all children and young people.

· Welcoming Warwickshire's 690th High Sheriff, Rajvinder Kaur Gill, who will serve the county during the 2024/25 Shrieval year.

· Securing £373,000 in funding through the Libraries Improvement Fund, including investment in a new electric mobile library and expanded sensory support services.

· Installing 240 metres of coir rolls at Kingsbury Water Park to support ongoing conservation and habitat creation.

· Launching the Education Strategy 2024-2029 to shape the future of education in the county.

· Celebrating two Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighters for their outstanding fundraising efforts, raising over £75,000 for the Fire Fighters Charity.

Reflecting on these accomplishments, Councillor Seccombe expressed her sincere thanks to all those who contributed to the council's success.

“I want to extend my deepest thanks to everyone who has helped make 2024 a year of achievement and progress,” she said. “Looking ahead to 2025, we are committed to building on this success, continuing to work with communities to address challenges and create opportunities for growth. Our focus remains on our key priorities, and we are already laying the groundwork for the upcoming budget discussions.”

For more information on the services delivered by Warwickshire County Council, please visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/