Housing development approved to bring 30 new homes to Bulkington

A new development which will create up to 30 new homes in the heart of Bulkington has been given the green light.

The residential scheme on Trent Road will include a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom homes, including 25% affordable housing to meet local needs.

Outline planning has been approved by Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council for the development, which is being brought forward by Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG).

WPDG was established by Warwickshire County Council in 2021 to realise the potential of its development sites, commercial buildings and mineral rights.

This includes the delivery of new affordable and market-priced homes across Warwickshire.

The development is being delivered on Council owned land to the west of Arden Forest Infant School and will be accessed from Trent Road.

Homes at the development will be sustainably built, featuring low-carbon technology, ready for solar panel installation, EV charging points, LED street lighting and sustainable materials.

WPDG will now move to appointing a preferred delivery partner for the scheme in early 2025.

This will be the fourth residential development delivered by WPDG in Nuneaton and North Warwickshire since it formed.

It is delivering more than 1,700 homes across two schemes through joint venture Develop Warwickshire, and has partnered with Seddon Housing Partnerships on another 58-home scheme on the site of Manor Park Secondary School in Nuneaton.

Rob Andrews, Head of Development at Warwickshire Property & Development Group, said: “This development will see us continue to develop communities in Nuneaton, Bedworth and North Warwickshire and deliver housing in line with local needs.

“We will now be moving forward with the appointment of a delivery partner to support the delivery of this important residential development in Bulkington.

“We look forward to working with our selected delivery partner to bring forward detailed plans for the scheme.”

Councillor Peter Butlin, Deputy Leader of Warwickshire County Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, said: “This marks another significant milestone in the continued progress of Warwickshire Property & Development Group.

“Through this work the County Council will continue to realise its ambition to unlock the potential in local sites and make the most of the county’s assets for the benefit of our people and communities.”