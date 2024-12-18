“A new chapter in Warwickshire” - sharing a migrant’s story to mark International Migrants Day.

Warwickshire County Council is celebrating International Migrants Day by sharing the story of Zahra, an Afghan woman who has found safety, opportunity, and a sense of belonging in Warwickshire.

Zahra relocated to the UK in August 2021, shortly before the Taliban took over Kabul. Back in Afghanistan, she had a fulfilling life as a professional volleyball player, coach, and a student at the American University of Afghanistan. However, the deteriorating security situation forced her and her family to leave everything behind.

Reflecting on those early days, Zahra said: “Leaving my home, my family, and everything I had built was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. When we arrived in Warwickshire, it was the first time I felt a real sense of peace and safety. It was in this county that I truly felt our new life began, and it became the place where I could start rebuilding our future. Moving to Warwickshire marked the moment when our real life started anew.”

Zahra and her family received dedicated support from Warwickshire County Council’s migration team, who helped them with housing, school placements, and accessing essential services. She said: “The support we received was invaluable. The team guided us through every step – from understanding school systems and housing to helping me enrol in English classes and find community resources. Knowing that there are people we can turn to for help, people who will listen, guide us, and offer solutions, has been incredibly reassuring. This support has allowed me to focus on building a new life for my family with confidence and hope. Their assistance with housing, education, and everyday life gave me the space to feel settled, rather than constantly worried or anxious.”

Adjusting to life in the UK was not without its challenges, particularly for Zahra’s children. However, with the help of their support worker and welcoming local schools, they soon found their footing. She added: “Seeing my children adapt and thrive gave me the strength to keep going. I knew I had to set an example by embracing every opportunity this new life offered us.”

Since settling in Warwickshire, Zahra has immersed herself in her community. She works for a local medical charity – a role that gives her a strong sense of purpose.

Zahra explained: “I was drawn to this charity because of its life-saving mission. Knowing that my work contributes to helping people in their most critical moments is deeply rewarding.”

A passionate volleyball player and coach, Zahra joined the local volleyball club, where she plays for the ladies’ team, now proudly competing in Division 1. She also volunteers as a coach and referee, staying connected to her lifelong love of sport while giving back to the community. Getting involved with the sport again has helped her to connect her former life with her new home, she said: “Volleyball has always been part of who I am. Being able to play, coach, and empower others here in my area of living has helped me feel a real sense of belonging. The friendships I’ve made through sport have been a lifeline.”

In addition to her work and volunteering, Zahra is pursuing her dream of earning a master's degree in Sport Business Management and Policy. Now in her second year, she sees education as a gateway to further opportunities, commenting: “It’s never too late to chase your dreams. Earning this degree is a personal goal, but it’s also something I hope will inspire my children and others to keep learning, no matter what.”

Zahra’s advice to others starting a new life in the UK is simple, she said: “Get involved in your community – whether it’s through sport, volunteering, or just saying hello to a neighbour. Building connections brings joy, strength, and a sense of home.”

Cllr Sue Markham, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Children and Families, praised Zahra’s journey and the role of community support:

“Zahra’s story is a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience of individuals rebuilding their lives. In Warwickshire, we are committed to offering the support and opportunities people need to thrive. Zahra’s contributions to the community – from volunteering to her professional work – enrich us all.”

Looking to the future, Zahra is determined to use her experiences to advocate for Afghan girls and women still denied their fundamental rights.

“As an Afghan woman who has found safety and opportunities here, I feel a responsibility to speak up for those who can’t. I want to show that with hope, resilience, and community support, anything is possible.”

Zahra remains deeply grateful for the people of Warwickshire who have made her family feel welcome, mentioning the friends she has made along the way, she concluded: “I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to the people of Warwickshire for their warmth and kindness. A special thanks to our dear family friends, Ian and Kay, for their generous hearts, visiting us, inviting us into their lives, and maintaining a meaningful connection even from afar. Your support has meant the world to us.”

On International Migrants Day, Warwickshire County Council celebrates stories like Zahra’s – stories of courage, hope, and the positive contributions of those who have made Warwickshire their home.

Warwickshire’s Migration Team supports migrants with advice on housing, employment, and community integration. For more information about the service visit our website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/migration-services