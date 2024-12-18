Visit Judges' House ceremony venue in Warwick ready to celebrate life’s special occasions

Warwickshire County Council’s Registration Service is inviting prospective couples to attend the next open day at Judges’ House in Warwick.

Warwickshire County Council’s Registration Service is inviting prospective couples to attend the next open day at Judges’ House in Warwick on Saturday 1 February, 11am – 1pm. Registrars will be on hand to answer questions and provide more information.

The venue is a Georgian Grade II-listed building nestled in the heart of Warwick next to the original Crown Court. It offers an unparalleled combination of character and capacity with three different room options for legal ceremonies to take place throughout the year, including marriages, civil partnerships, the renewal of vows, and naming ceremonies.

Judges' Drawing Room

Built between 1814 and 1816, Judges’ House features the Regency decorated Judges’ Drawing Room and large Judges’ Dining Room on the first floor, and the High Sheriff’s Office on the ground floor which has disabled access. All of the rooms have different character and décor options with a capacity of between 45-100 people.

To find out more about booking Judges’ House for your special occasion, visit https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/judgeshouse

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

"Judges’ House is a wonderful historic setting that’s ready for celebrating life’s special occasions, and the open day in February is a great opportunity for couples to explore the venue whilst being able to speak with our Registration Service team. “Warwickshire Registration Service understands the importance of delivering ceremony experiences that people will treasure for a lifetime, and staff greatly look forward to discussing your plans at this open day.”

High Sheriff’s Office

Warwickshire Registration Services has a Ceremonies in Warwickshire website to help customers find out more about the different types of ceremonies offered across the county. It provides plenty of useful information to get started with planning a special occasion, from understanding legal preliminaries to exploring the venue directory. Ceremonies may also take place in locations of your choice with the Registration Service’s exciting Duo Ceremony package.

To find out more, visit https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/

To contact Registration Services to discuss a new or existing wedding ceremony in Warwickshire, visit the Contact Us webpage or email registration@warwickshire.gov.uk