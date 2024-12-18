Warwickshire's Road Safety Partnership promotes safe driving this Christmas

As the Christmas and New Year party season gets underway, Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership has placed a number of digital screens across the county to display timely drink drive messages.

The screens have been placed in busy locations to remind members of the public of the risks associated with drink driving and raise awareness of ways to make safer journeys this Christmas.

The advertising screens have been placed in strategic locations, including Shire Hall in Warwick, Stratford Police Station, the Piston Club near Stratford and outside Nuneaton Fire Station where there is a large footfall and high visibility. The screens were kindly lent to the partnership by Co-Pilot, which develops a number of road safety interventions and materials collaboratively with members.

The screens will be showing this year’s THINK! Drink Driving campaign which aims to highlight to young men the consequences of drink driving - from losing their licence and the effect this has on their personal freedom and social life, to the risk of injuring their friends. It also challenges perceptions around personal limits, raising awareness that even a little bit of alcohol can put you and your licence at risk.

This is a key message, as 16- to 24-year-olds make up 24% of casualties in drink-drive collisions, while 68% of casualties involved in drink-drive collisions are male.

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership are encouraging the public and CCTV operators to report the details of suspected drink and drug drivers to Warwickshire Police by calling 101 or in an emergency 999. If you prefer to stay 100% anonymous, Crimestoppers UK is calling on the public to do something about it by calling them on 0800 555 111 or fill in their online form.

Cllr Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety, said: "It's crucial to remind everyone of the dangers of drink driving, especially during the festive season. By using these digital screens in high-visibility locations, we aim to deter people from making the poor choices that can cost lives."

"Drink driving can have devastating consequences, not only for the individual but also for their families and friends. We hope this will serve as a powerful reminder of the risks involved. By making informed choices and reporting suspected offenders, we can work together to make our roads safer for everyone."

The partnership will also be sharing the behaviour change campaign on their social media across December and asking for support from partners and the public to share the message. Please follow on Facebook @WarwickshireRoadSafety and by sharing the posts you can help improve road safety for everyone.

More information about the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is available online: https://warksroadsafety.org/