Dedicated support for Bidford and Welford businesses

Businesses in Bidford-upon-Avon and Welford-upon-Avon received dedicated support in a local event highlighting the support and funding available to help businesses establish and grow.

The event was to encourage business owners to reach out for help particularly in the run up to Christmas and following any disruption while the bridge was being repaired.

Warwickshire County Council, Stratford District Council and the local parish councils are working together and are keen to ensure that all businesses are directed, in the first instance, to The Coventry & Warwickshire Growth Hub, who act as the ‘front door’ for business support services across the area.

Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We want to see our villages and towns thrive and there is a range of knowledge and support that can be accessed through the Growth Hub and the local authorities to support businesses to reach their goals. “The closure of the bridge created exceptional circumstances and it needs everyone to come together now more than ever to support their local businesses.”

Gary Thyeson from The Growth Hub added:

“We realise there is a lot of information out there when it comes to support for your business and our job is to act as the ‘front door’ for all of our different partners so we can help identify and tailor that support. “All information we receive from local businesses is reported back to central government and helps inform future funding programmes and opportunities, so please do get in touch with us.”

In addition, businesses are invited to reach out to The Warwickshire Towns Network via Facebook and Instagram, to take part in their campaign #WarwickshireChristmas. Businesses can tag or DM The Warwickshire Towns Network @warkstn using the hashtag #warwickshirechristmas to help amplify their messages.

For any businesses who are not on social media, but would like to learn, they can contact The Growth Hub who will be able to get them to the right place to get started.

Councillor George Cowcher, Deputy Leader and Planning and Economic Development Portfolio Holder for Stratford-on-Avon District Council said:

“We recognise the challenges businesses in the town and the surrounding areas face and are fully committed to doing all we can to support the business community’s interests.”

Councillor Daren Pemberton, ward member for Bidford and Welford, said:

“Our local businesses are important to our communities. Through this event our aim was to raise awareness of the support available to businesses, particularly if they required additional support during and following the bridge repair works.”

Following damage to the historic Bidford Bridge by a driver collision, The County Council has been working tirelessly to arrange the complex repairs which involved a multitude of agencies and permissions and is pleased to announce that the bridge is now open for vehicular traffic. Updates and information around the work can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/b4085-bidford-avon-river-bridge/4