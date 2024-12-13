Warwickshire celebrates migrants' journeys on International Migrants Day

Warwickshire County Council is proud to mark International Migrants Day on 18 December 2024 by showcasing personal stories from migrants who have made Warwickshire their home. These stories were i...

Warwickshire County Council is proud to mark International Migrants Day on 18 December 2024 by showcasing personal stories from migrants who have made Warwickshire their home. These stories were initially created during Refugee Week earlier this year, and in recognition of International Migrants Day, they will be displayed in libraries across the county.

The stories were shared with English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) staff from the Migration Team at Warwickshire County Council, following work in classes on the theme of ‘Our Home’. The learners, who come from countries including Ukraine, Afghanistan, Sudan, and Hong Kong, range from beginners to advanced English speakers. They shared their personal accounts reflecting on their memories of their homelands and their new lives in Warwickshire, offering a glimpse of the differences between life in their home countries and their experiences in the UK. Some of these personal reflections include:

Entisar reflects on her homeland, Nuba Mountain: “When I think of Nuba Mountain, I see forests, animals, and beautiful mountains. I hear people singing and dancing around a fire. I smell the grass after the rain. I feel loved. Now, I am in Stratford-upon-Avon. I see a town with beautiful buildings: the RSC and Shakespeare’s house. I hear cars and buses. I smell flowers on the trees and grass in the park. I feel safe.”

Bona shares a traditional Chinese reflection on home: "Wherever I can make my soul peaceful, that is my hometown. For this moment, I would say Britain is my home town."

These personal stories will be available for all to read in Warwickshire Libraries starting the week of 16 December, to align with International Migrants Day on 18 December. People can visit the following libraries to find out more.

Warwick Library

Stratford Library

Leamington Library

Rugby Library

Nuneaton Library

Kenilworth Library

Coleshill Library

The booklet is also available online via the Migration Services website : https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/migration-services

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Children and Families, Cllr Sue Markham added:

"International Migrants Day gives us the chance to celebrate the contributions migrants make to our communities. The stories in this booklet show the resilience and strength of people who have started new lives in Warwickshire. I am proud of the support our Migration Team provides, helping migrants settle in, access services, and build a better future for themselves and their families."

Warwickshire’s Migration Team supports migrants with advice on housing, employment, and community integration. A key part of this support is the free, online ESOL classes, which help learners improve their English and build local connections. These classes are open to adults on various resettlement schemes and are only for those living in Warwickshire. They are flexible, non-accredited, and held via Microsoft Teams. For more information or to join, please contact harrypickup@warwickshire.gov.uk to arrange an assessment. If you need to study at a different time, please let us know.