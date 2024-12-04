Warwickshire County Council achieves Bronze Carbon Literacy accreditation.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has today announced that it has been accredited as a Bronze Carbon Literate Organisation.

This is highlighting the organisation's dedication towards tackling climate change, reducing its organisational carbon emissions, and its commitment to working towards a zero carbon future.

Carbon Literacy is defined as, “An awareness of the carbon costs and impacts of everyday activities, and the ability and motivation to reduce emissions, on an individual, community and organisational basis,” and revolves around a day’s worth of learning and action on climate change.

Following the publication of WCC’s Sustainable Future Strategy at the end of 2023, the organisation recognised the importance of its staff having an awareness of the carbon costs and impacts of everyday activities. After initially training a small number of people directly involved with their net zero ambitions, they have since developed an internal training programme. This has resulted in key staff being formally certified as Carbon Literate, giving them the ability and motivation to reduce emissions on an individual, community and organisational basis, with more to follow.

A Carbon Literate Organisation is an organisation that has been accredited by The Carbon Literacy Project as being “culturally Carbon Literate”, maintaining a substantial proportion of its workforce as Carbon Literate and demonstrating its Carbon Literacy through its organisational behaviour. CLO accreditation is a tiered system with Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum levels, requiring increasing levels of commitment to action on climate change and creating a low-carbon culture.

To become accredited as a Bronze Carbon Literate Organisation, WCC has trained staff from across teams including Property, Transport, County Highways, Planning, Adult Services, Business Intelligence, Legal, Finance and Communities & Partnerships using bespoke Carbon Literacy training materials. As part of the training, those taking part are asked to make two pledges: one to impact their own life and one to drive change within the workplace. The commitments made by WCC staff include promises related to increasing eco-friendly options for commuting and personal travel, incorporating sustainability into aspects of procurement and reducing printed materials, choosing second-hand or sustainably sourced items and minimising food waste, exploring energy efficient solutions and championing climate conversations with local communities.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, commented:

“We are incredibly proud to have achieved the Bronze level of Carbon Literacy. This milestone reflects our commitment to understanding and reducing our carbon footprint. By participating in the Carbon Literacy Project, our team has gained valuable insights into the impacts of our daily activities and the actions we can take to mitigate climate change. This achievement is just another step in our journey towards a more sustainable future in Warwickshire, and we are dedicated to continuing our efforts to make a positive impact on our environment and communities”.

Dave Coleman, Co-Founder and Managing Director of The Carbon Literacy Project, said: