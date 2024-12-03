Last chance for community groups to apply to The Kind Communities - Kind Food Grant fund 

There’s just over one week remaining for residents involved in community food projects in Warwickshire to apply to Warwickshire County Council’s Kind Communities-Kind Food Grant fund.

The fund, which is being delivered in partnership with Warwickshire & Solihull Community and Voluntary Action (WCAVA), aims to support local projects across the county that empower communities to make more affordable, healthy, and sustainable food choices.

Martin Bliss, a recipient from the first round of this funding for the charity People in Action in Nuneaton, said:

“The funding is great as it continued to support our weekly meal preparation sessions, which we deliver on a Friday morning in as part of our Day Opportunities offering.”

“The sessions are catered towards people with disabilities and are multi-sensory, with different smells, textures, and tastes, and teach attendees essential kitchen skills whilst exploring a range of different ingredients. Our customers really enjoy these sessions and say that they've learnt new skills and tasted new foods which they wouldn't normally have tried on their own.”

“In the new year we will be looking to fundraise to upgrade our kitchen. The one we have currently is very basic and lacking in cooking facilities, and we currently use an air fryer or slow cooker if ingredients need cooking. We are aiming to refresh the current kitchen with new cupboards to offer more storage options, as well as install two ovens and hobs, so that we can open up even more cooking and learning opportunities to our attendees.”

The second round of The Kind Communities - Kind Food Grant is providing a total of £28,500 funding to support food projects across the county and is currently open for applications.

Applicants will be able to apply for up to £1,000 per project, and each project must demonstrate how it will support at least one of the following Food Strategy priorities:

Improving food affordability and access - help residents to access more affordable, local, or healthier food choices, and in this way contribute to a reduction in food insecurity. ​​​​​​​

Education and choice - provide knowledge and awareness to help people implement more nutritious and healthier diets; for example, about meal preparation, how to correctly store food, healthy recipes, or what nutrients and health benefits can be found from eating different types of food.

Sustainable choices - encourage or provide locally sourced food options to help with a reduction in Warwickshire of ‘food miles’, or support the reduction and recycling of food waste.

Entries can be submitted using this application form, and the deadline to apply is 5pm on Friday 13 December 2024. Support with the application process is also available from WCAVA’s Funding and Group Development Officers by emailing kckf@wcava.org.uk.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said:

“This is a great way to support local community groups and their projects that align with the County Council’s Food Strategy objectives, and create opportunities that empower people to lead happier, healthier, and more independent lives.

“We want to enable everyone across the county to make healthier and more affordable food choices, and in doing so increase the health and vitality of Warwickshire’s local communities. I encourage anyone that is working on a local community food project to apply.”

The Grant contributes towards the wider work of the Warwickshire Food Strategy 2023-26, which has been developed by the Warwickshire Food Forum partnership. To learn more, visit the Warwickshire Food Strategy webpages on SearchOut Warwickshire.

For full details about the Grant, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/kindcommunities