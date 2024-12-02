WCC's Christmas countdown goes live

Warwickshire County Council has launched its festive countdown calendar which will serve up daily messages full of kindness, warmth, wellness, and community spirit.

To support residents in staying safe, warm, and well this winter, Warwickshire County Council is working with partners to raise awareness of the information and advice that is available to support everyone at this time of year, including those who may be particularly vulnerable.

The calendar, available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/adventcalendar, is just one way this information is being shared.

From 1 – 25 December there will be a different focus each day, and behind each door some helpful information and signposting across a range of topics including:

Financial support

Staying warm and well

Food support

Winter health

Energy saving and support

Mental health

Warm hubs

Winter walks

And much more

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council said: “Each door on our virtual Christmas countdown calendar offers a helpful message that we hope will be useful in signposting residents to sources of support and advice.

“We’ll also be sharing information about Council services over the festive period - some of this will be practical, some, we hope, will provide inspiration and a beneficial wellbeing boost.”

The first post of the festive season looked at how the winter months can heighten health risks and place extra strain on household budgets, and signposts to the website www.costoflivingwarwickshire.co.uk/ as a helpful source of information and advice to combat some of these pressures.

Day two reminded residents to check in with friends and family who may be entitled to Pension Credit; while day three looks at the range of food support available.

Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/adventcalendar to open the door each day and follow the calendar’s progress through the WCC social media channels - Facebook and Instagram