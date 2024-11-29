Festive safety tips to make sure you stay safe in December

Having already had our first snow of the season, Christmas will soon be here, so Warwickshire County Council and partners are sharing some top tips and advice to make sure you stay safe this December.

Throughout the run up to the festive season, check out the Safe in Warwickshire social media accounts for community safety advice and links to support services to help keep you, your family, vehicles and property safe.

There are unique risks and challenges associated with this time of year, because of more community events, increased activities and gatherings with family and friends, Christmas shopping, more traffic on the roads, alcohol consumption, and people decorating their homes, to name just a few.

The town and village Christmas lights are on, but when it comes to your own festive lights, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are reminding people to be fire safe, whether you're at home or miles away this winter. Always turn them off if you're going out or up to bed.

To prevent you being the victim of a Christmas burglary, if you’re spending time away from home over the festive break, take time to lock all windows and doors, leave lights and a radio on timer switches so your home looks occupied, and consider security products such interactive alarms and doorbells.

The advice is to not to leave Christmas presents on open display, especially in front windows. They become easy to see if lights are on and curtains open, and opportunist thieves may take advantage.

It’s also the time of the year for vehicle thieves! One in five car break ins occur around Christmas time. Don’t let thieves have an easy ride this festive season – secure your vehicle.

If the worst happens and you are a victim of crime, everyone knows 999 but do you know how else you can report crimes to Warwickshire Police? If it’s not an emergency, you should use telephone number 101, or you can go online to report a non-emergency crime at https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Across the county, Victim Support Warwickshire are available 24/7 on the phone on 0808 16 89 111 and online to help people feel safer and find the strength to move beyond crime.

Many will be writing letters to Santa, but Warwickshire’s Road Safety Partnership are urging people not to buy e-scooters this Christmas because it’s currently against the law to ride a privately owned e-scooter in any public place in the UK.

Warwickshire Trading Standards are reminding families to buy toys from reputable sellers to help ensure the product has had quality and safety checks. Cheap counterfeits, especially the latest fad or toy, are often poor quality and can easily break or be dangerous.

Look for the CE, UKCA and Lion Mark on toys and ensure that the present you are giving is age suitable for the child receiving it. The voluntary Toy and Hobby Association ‘Lion Mark’ is also an indicator that the product complies with legal safety rules. Be particularly careful when buying or giving second-hand toys. These often come without their packaging or instructions.

Going out for a Christmas drink? To avoid the temptation to drive later, don’t forget to book a taxi home for you and your friends before you go, or go out within walking distance of home.

For some people, Christmas, like other times of the year, can be a tough time. Some will be affected by domestic abuse. Others will be struggling with substance misuse, whether that’s drugs or alcohol. Support is out there for anyone who needs it, see https://safeinwarwickshire.com/support/.

Community safety partners will also be supporting Counter Terrorism Policing’s campaign to keep Warwickshire safe this Christmas. Stay alert for anyone filming exits, entrances or CCTV, unattended bags or anything that doesn’t feel right. If you see something, tell staff, security or report it online at gov.uk/ACT. In an emergency call 999.

Councillor Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Chair of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board, said: “It’s vital that we help our communities to safeguard themselves, their families, property, and vehicles during the festive period, so I urge people to follow this advice from Warwickshire County Council and our partners.

“By increasing awareness of sensible festive safety guidance from the County Council’s Community Safety team and other Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board organisations, we hope it will be a safe and enjoyable festive season for everyone.”

Lots more community safety advice will be shared throughout the month on the Safe In Warwickshire Facebook and X (Twitter) accounts, including on issues such as business crime, rural crime and cyber-crime.

You can get access to 24/7 advice, information and support on the Safe In Warwickshire website: https://safeinwarwickshire.com/