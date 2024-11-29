Energy grant supports local business to be more energy efficient

A grant from Warwickshire Business Energy Advice Service has helped Just Nice Clean Cars, in Warwick, significantly reduce its energy consumption and bills.

Business owner Carl Jay is delighted by the impact of the grant - and encourages other SMEs to take advantage of an application process which is pleasingly quick and simple.

Just Nice Clean Cars, in Millers Road, is now powered in a much more energy-efficient way after undergoing a free WBEAS energy audit followed by grant support towards necessary improvements. The business upgraded its heating system, replacing an outdated gas boiler with electric radiators and infrared panels and installing a new water heater.

“The improvements have been great for us,” said Carl. “I would absolutely say to other businesses to have a look and see what a WBEAS grant could do for them. We are now running so much smarter and the grant process was easy. “When I saw the application form it looked a little bit daunting, as these things can, but I filled in the form, took a few photographs and emailed them in and it was all done. I thought it would be really time-consuming, taking up most of a day, but it wasn’t at all. It moved really quickly. Apart from getting quotes for the work, which depends on the tradesmen of course, it probably took three or four hours, which is amazing. “The process started with the energy audit which was really useful. We had an idea of what we wanted, so that helped, but it doesn’t matter if you don’t know, that’s what the audit is for, so they can say what’s needed. “They told us how we needed to upgrade and then local traders did the work and did an excellent job and our heating now run much more efficiently. We have a great little app that you can set so you know you are not heating rooms that are empty. “We are saving money and running a lot smarter which means we give a better service to our customers and the community. The building might look quite green with these window frames but now we can actually say we are being even greener as it helps us achieve another step in the right direction to realising our business sustainability and environmental goals.”

Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“I am delighted that Just Nice Clean Cars are now so much better placed for the future following the WBEAS grant. “To reduce emissions and implement a more cost-effective solution to their heating really is a win-win. "The BEAS energy grant is still open to applications, but time is running out, so please, small businesses, get in touch with our team and book that initial energy audit.”

Watch Carl's video talking about the grant application process and the impact this had on the businesses energy efficiency:

WBEAS was launched earlier this year as a part of the £4.6 million Business Growth Warwickshire Programme, developed and commissioned jointly by Warwickshire County Council and the five district and borough councils in the county. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero is also funding an expansion to the service as part of a West Midlands Combined Authority pilot including a grant scheme which is managed by the County Council.

To find out more about WBEAS and how to apply, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/WBEAS