Help for Warwickshire residents to manage winter challenges

Support is available in Warwickshire to help people who might be feeling lonely, stressed or unwell due to social and financial pressures this winter.

During the colder months, the lower temperatures can pose a greater risk to health and wellbeing, it can also add increased pressure to household budgets through increased utility bills. The added challenges can lead to worry and anxiety, impacting on physical and mental health.

As the cost of household bills rises, many people around the country are finding it harder to keep up with their finances. Financial stress can have a huge impact on our mental health, particularly if it is over a prolonged period. Stress can have many different effects, including physical symptoms such as muscle tension, headaches and nausea, or mental symptoms like feeling overwhelmed or difficulty concentrating. It can also cause changes to behaviour such as sleeping too much or too little, being irritable or drinking more alcohol.

Throughout winter, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is working with partners to support residents to stay warm and well by raising awareness of the information and advice available, particularly for those who may be especially vulnerable during this time of year. WCC’s winter wellness website and the county's cost of living website point residents in the direction of local support and offer tips and advice to help people find a balance and protect their health and wellbeing.

Taking care to reduce the risk of catching and spreading viruses can also help people to stay as well as possible. Taking up the offer of winter vaccinations, if eligible, can provide as much protection as possible and help to reduce the severity of viral infections.

Reduced levels of physical activity and less oppotunities for social connection can also lead to people feeling less well or to experince loneliness. Anyone feeling alone is encouraged to look at the information on the council's webpages www.warwickshire.gov.uk/loneliness.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said: “We want to help people to stay as well as possible through the winter months. The lead up to the festive period can be exciting, but it can also bring added financial pressures and stress.

“There is lots of information online to help people to look after themselves and others during these months, featuring tips on supporting your wellbeing, advice on how to stay as healthy as possible, links to services to support people concerned about finances and tips to stay safe over the festive period. I hope people will access this information and get in touch with services who can support themselves and their families.”

For further information about staying safe and well, visit warwickshire.gov.uk/winterwellness

Comprehensive advice and signposting can be found on Warwickshire’s cost of living website about debt, money and benefits, housing support, food and energy, jobs and skills, health and wellbeing, and support for businesses.