Book now for Leamington’s free ‘Together with Autism’ Conference!

Find out what's in store at Leamington’s 'Together with Autism Conference’ and how to register for your free ticket.

Residents across Coventry and Warwickshire with an interest in autism and support available for autistic people, their families and carers are invited to book their free place for the next ‘Together with Autism’ conference taking place in Leamington Spa this December.

Whether you are an autistic individual, a family member, a professional, or simply interested in finding out more about autism, this free event offers a unique opportunity to connect with others and will be packed with valuable resources, expert insights, and topical workshops.

Taking place on Saturday 7 December, 9.45am to 4pm, at North Leamington School (CV32 6RD), the event will include sessions on:

Co-regulation for our autistic children and young people - exploring why co-regulation might be the most impactful tool in your kit

Autism Voices Film: Behind the Mask - the Act for Autism film crew share their latest film that explores the complex issue of masking followed by a live Q & A.

Sensory processing - w hat is sensory processing and what does sensory overload look and feel like for autistic children, young people and adults?

Understanding and promoting early communication skills – what are the building blocks for developing verbal or alternative methods of communication?

Dealing with change – a personal view on s eeing change and personal insight into how to handle change

Reasonable adjustments - how reasonable adjustments can support and some examples of these in work, clinical and education settings

Understanding Autism and the role of fathers ...plus lots more.

The event is the third of three in-person conferences this year organised by local provider, Act for Autism, in partnership with Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care System, aimed at supporting the autistic community through information sharing and networking opportunities.

Over 360 people have now taken part in engaging workshops, listened to inspiring speakers and made new connections by attending the first two events held in Coventry and Nuneaton earlier this year.

Attendees of these recent events shared the following feedback:

"Meeting services face to face makes such a difference, I REALLY FELT HEARD.” "Listening to the young people talking about their autism gave me hope for my son.” “I found the whole conference very accessible, friendly, easy to find information and very informative.”

Dr Angela Brady, Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board’s Chief Medical Officer, said, “We are thrilled to see the return of the Together with Autism conferences in 2024 and the incredible enthusiasm they have already generated. The fantastic turnout at our previous events is a testament to the value these conferences provide to autistic individuals, their families, and professionals alike.

“By bringing people together to share experiences, gain insights, and access support, we hope attendees leave feeling inspired, informed, and better equipped to navigate the resources available to them and. I would encourage anyone who would like to find out more, to register for their free place for the event in Leamington Spa on 7 December.”

Anyone living in Coventry and Warwickshire who is interested in this event is welcome to attend for as much of the day as they wish to. The event has been designed to be easily accessible for all, with features such as a quiet room available throughout the day for anyone who needs it. Places are limited so please book your free ticket in advance by visiting www.happyhealthylives.uk/neurodiversitynews

For any queries about any of the events, please contact info@ActforAutism.co.uk.

The events support the delivery of the Coventry and Warwickshire All-Age Autism Strategy which is a joint strategy between Warwickshire County Council, Coventry City Council and NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board. Find out more about this work here.