Street Lighting - Christmas and New Year operating times 2024/25

Information regarding the street lighting schedule over the Christmas and New Year period.

The lights will remain on all night on:

Friday 20 December 2024

Saturday 21 December 2024

Sunday 22 December 2024

Monday 23 December 2024

Tuesday 24 December 2024

Wednesday 25 December 2024

Thursday 26 December 2024

The lights will operate the normal pattern of working on:

Friday 27 December 2024

Saturday 28 December 2024

Sunday 29 December 2024

Monday 30 December 2024

Then the lights will remain on all night on:

Thursday 31 December 2024

Friday 1 January 2025

The lights will revert to the normal pattern of working from Saturday 2 January 2025.