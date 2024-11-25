Warwickshire partners come together for international campaign, 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence

From Monday 25 November to 10 December 2024, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and partners will join together to promote the campaign, 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

The social media campaign will focus on all aspects and types of domestic abuse, whilst signposting victim-survivors to help and advice from national and local services across the county. Domestic Abuse isn’t exclusive to one gender, sexual orientation, disability, faith or age. Help is available to everyone in Warwickshire. #YouAreNotAlone



Cllr Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety said: “It’s very important to recognise campaigns such as 16 Days as it helps to spread awareness to victim-survivors, their friends and their families. It also highlights what abuse looks like and it isn’t always physical. Our message is You Are Not Alone and there is help for you and any dependents you may have. Our message is always to please seek help by visiting the Talk2Someone website. In an emergency, please call 999.”

In line with the 16 Days campaign, WCC recently had it’s Warwickshire Safe Accommodation Strategy 2025-2028 approved by Cabinet – which will now provide improved accommodation provision for victim-survivors in Warwickshire.

One of the biggest challenges faced by victim-survivors of domestic abuse is the immediate need for safe accommodation. Safe accommodation can provide a lifeline for individuals and their children, escaping domestic abuse, offering a secure and supportive environment where they can begin to rebuild their lives.

Denise Brown, Director of Service Delivery at Refuge, commissioned by Warwickshire County Council, to provide the Warwickshire Domestic Abuse service said: “If you are experiencing domestic abuse, know that you are not alone. Refuge has local services across the country which are here to support you. Domestic abuse can happen to anyone, but it is never the fault of the person subjected to it. At Refuge we know that abuse can take many different forms, but it always comes down to a perpetrator exerting power and control.”

She added: “Our Warwickshire service is here to provide dedicated support to women, men and people of all genders. This includes facilitating access to essential supplies, expert staff, and safe emergency accommodation, so survivors can safely flee their perpetrators and rebuild their lives free from abuse.”

“Refuge’s Warwickshire Helpline is available from Monday – Friday (8:30am – 8:30pm) on 0800 408 1552. For support outside of these hours, the National Domestic Abuse Helpline is available 24/7 on 0808 2000 247.”

The 16 Days campaign also provides a chance to highlight the actions of the perpetrators themselves. Domestic Abuse is considered a crime and as such the Police and the courts will take necessary action to prosecute accordingly. If you know of someone who recognises they are causing harm to someone, Warwickshire can offer the Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Programme (DAPP) to help those who want to change their abusive behaviour.

Ch Supt Daf Goddard from Warwickshire Police said: “There is no place in society for domestic abuse. Working with partners, we are determined to tackle this issue and we will be fully supporting White Ribbon’s 16 days of action."

“The overwhelming majority of domestic abuse is carried out by men against women and it is important to acknowledge that. For this to change, we need to talk about it, to listen, to make clear it is not acceptable and to encourage people affected to get help and support. No-one should suffer in silence - speak out and seek help if you need it.”

Philip Seccombe, Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner said: “I am supporting 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. It’s important our work has a strong victim-survivor focus. We want to encourage more victim-survivors to come forward and report these types of crimes, in the knowledge that they will be taken seriously, and met with sensitivity and care throughout the process.”

He added: “There are many amazing services available across Warwickshire to help victim-survivors of abuse, including Refuge, which I commission in partnership with Warwickshire County Council, to deliver an Independent Domestic Violence Advisor (IDVA) service and domestic abuse health educator, who train GP surgery teams and health practitioners and co-locate in hospitals. I am also a White Ribbon Ambassador and will continue to champion the importance of men and boys coming together to help end violence against women and girls.”

Please follow the social media campaign by following the hashtags, #YouAreNotAlone #16Days

For advice and support please visit www.talk2someone.org.uk . In an emergency, please call 999.