Fruitful Pursuits as Warwickshire County Council celebrates its first two community orchards

Warwickshire County Council is thrilled to announce the planting of the county’s first two community orchards under the Fruitful Pursuits Coronation Living Heritage Fund.

The community orchards were planted at the Saltisford Canal Centre in Warwick and Upper Lighthorne Parish in Stratford-on-Avon, during the week commencing 4 November 2024.

This milestone celebrates the launch of a transformative initiative designed to create beautiful, sustainable green spaces while commemorating the Coronation of King Charles III.

Councillor Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, expressed her enthusiasm for the project:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for communities to come together and create a lasting legacy for future generations. These orchards will provide beautiful spaces for residents to enjoy while contributing to a more sustainable Warwickshire. They reflect our commitment to enhancing biodiversity, improving air quality, and creating a county that is not only beautiful but also resilient and sustainable.”

The project at Saltisford Canal Centre was a collaborative effort involving local volunteers, site manager Maria Freeman, and trustee Jo Lodge, with guidance from Tara Higgs, Assistant Ecologist at Warwickshire County Council.

A representative of the Saltisford Canal Centre commented: “Thank you to Warwickshire County Council for instigating the establishment of a new community orchard at the Saltisford Canal Centre, Warwick. This was made possible with funding from the Coronation Living Heritage Fund to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles III.

“As a charitable trust, we are delighted to be part of the scheme. Overseeing the project was site manager Maria Freeman and trustee Jo Lodge. Planting was carried out by volunteers from the local community, ably assisted by Tara Higgs, Assistant Ecologist at Warwickshire County Council.”

Cllr Councillor Ben Robinson, Chair of Upper Lighthorne Parish Council, said: “Thank you to everyone who joined in with our Orchard Name competition, we received some fantastic suggestions!

“A huge well done to Danny for their winning name: Natures Nook. We thought it fits the vibe of this part of Upper Lighthorne perfectly, and we can't wait to see the Nook grow with our community."

Emma Hills, Upper Lighthorne Community Champion employed by Trustgreen, added: “It has been amazing to work in partnership with the WCC and the Parish Council to create our “Nature's Nook” orchard and we look forward to opening it officially in the Spring.

“Thank you to the WCC team, our nature group volunteers, the school and the Upper Lighthorne Parish Council for all the hard work that went into making his happen.“

Extending opportunities for green-fingered communities

To encourage even more residents to take part in this exciting initiative, the application deadline for tree planting funding has been extended until the end of 2024. Community groups now have more time to apply for support to create community orchards or micro woods.

This initiative, funded by Defra’s Coronation Living Heritage Fund, allows local communities to plant a lasting tribute to the Coronation while contributing to climate resilience and biodiversity.

How to apply

Applications for community orchards close at the end of 2024, with planting to be completed by March 2025. Applications for Community Micro Woods, inspired by Japanese botanist Dr. Akira Miyawaki’s high-density planting method, are also open.

For more information or to apply, contact Warwickshire County Council’s Natural Capital team at naturalcapital@warwickshire.gov.uk or visit Tree Planting in Warwickshire – Sustainable Warwickshire

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/

Get the latest news about how Warwickshire County Council and partners are facing the challenge of the climate emergency and how you can get involved: http://eepurl.com/hrk-zf