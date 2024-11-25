Warwickshire County Council supports national campaign to show how council careers make a difference

Warwickshire County Council, alongside other local authorities, is supporting a national campaign which aims to show how rewarding council careers can make a real difference.

The new campaign, ‘Make a Difference, Work for your Local Council’, aims to inspire individuals to explore career opportunities that have a direct and lasting impact on the lives of local residents.

Local councils provide essential services that residents rely on every day and the campaign highlights the wide range of roles available in council services, welcoming people from all backgrounds and skill levels who are looking to begin a new role in local government.

Produced in collaboration between the Local Government Association (LGA), Solace, Regional Employers Organisations, and councils across the country as part of the LGA’s Sector Support Offer, and funded by the UK Government, the campaign showcases the variety of meaningful and fulfilling opportunities in local government.

With over 9 in 10 councils experiencing recruitment and retention challenges amid growing demand for services, this initiative comes at a crucial time. It aims to address workforce shortages by attracting new talent into councils, ensuring they can continue to provide the vital services on which communities depend.

Cllr Abi Brown, Chairman of the LGA’s Improvement and Innovation Board, said: “Hundreds of essential services are provided every day by councils and combined authorities to keep our communities running and is great way to grow a career “From caring for families and protecting children from harm, to ensuring your favourite takeaway or restaurant is safe and keeping our streets clean, there are a wide variety of challenging but equally rewarding roles on offer. “Working in local government offers unparalleled opportunities to make a real difference in people's lives and there has never been more important or valued time to join.”

Anyone interested in discovering how they can contribute to the future of their community by working for their local council can visit the dedicated campaign website: www.localcounciljobs.gov.uk

The campaign website includes a postcode search to help job seekers find their ideal role. With hundreds of jobs in varying roles across the country, there are roles to suit all levels of experience, skills, and ambitions.

Information about working at Warwickshire County Council including current job vacancies can be found on: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jobs