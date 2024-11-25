Support National Tree Week 2024: Let’s grow a greener Warwickshire!

To mark National Tree Week, Warwickshire residents are being encouraged to plant a tree or two during the upcoming 2024/2025 planting season.

What’s more, to make it easier for schools and community groups, free trees are available from the Woodland Trust: https://www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/plant-trees/schools-and-communities/

The UK tree planting season runs between the colder months of November and March when trees are naturally dormant and there is less chance of them being damaged during the planting process. Trees planted during this period will tend to have the best chance of survival to maturity.

Warwickshire County Council has ambitious tree planting plans for the county which has already seen it plant – working in partnership with the county’s District and Borough Councils and other agencies – over 64,000 trees with a further 5,000 planned over the next few months.

The Council is focussing its tree planting on replacing lost street trees, regreening housing estates, parks and recreation fields. The experienced and tireless in-house tree planting team will be out in all weathers this season ensuring the trees get the best start in life.

To support this aim, the Council has established its own tree nursery – the first of its type for any UK local authority – which will supply whips and saplings to meet its own planting needs and, in the longer term, be available to other organisations across the county. This nursery will not only be able to supply tree stock, but because they are grown locally, will also dramatically reduce the carbon footprint of trees that are planted when compared to imported alternatives.

Currently, the Warwickshire Tree Nursery is growing 200 Oak saplings and developing 3,000 whips into standard sized trees that will be ready for planting in the coming years.

While the Council has its own targets for tree planting, it is also inviting everyone in Warwickshire to embark on their own tree planting during the winter months. To make things a bit easier, Forestry and Ecology experts from Warwickshire County Council have shared some of their top tips for planting a tree or two:

Right Tree, Right Place - There are a range of options from the cheapest (but slowest) of planting from seed, to planting saplings and whips all the way up to planting trees that are closer to maturity.

Always try to pick trees that are native to the UK. This will give you the best chance at success. Trees to think about are Oak, Elm and Birch or fruit trees like Apple, Pear or Cherry. Here is a useful guide from the Woodlands Trust on which species of trees you could plant: https://www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/plant-trees/advice/choose/

Plant trees at least two meters apart. If you are planting a tree in your own garden, ensure it is far enough away from your property that root systems, when fully grown, will not interfere with the foundations.

Always prepare your planting site. This means that if your planting area is overgrown, cut the grass short and remove weeds from the area. This will make planting easier and reduce competition for water, helping your saplings to thrive. Find out more about different methods of planting here: https://www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/plant-trees/advice/how-to-plant/

Trees are like pets and need ongoing care. Although native trees are resilient and can be hardy, you can’t just plant one and leave it, hoping for the best. For at least the first three years, your newly planted tree is going to need ongoing care to ensure that it thrives and that your efforts are not wasted. Here is a useful guide to ongoing tree care: https://www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/plant-trees/advice/care/

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Heritage, Culture and the Environment, said: “There is no better time than Tree Week to make a commitment to plant a tree in Warwickshire and to play your part in reducing carbon emissions and increasing the county’s biodiversity through the creation of new habitats for wildlife.

“The global reduction of woods and forests and associated habitat and biodiversity loss is one of the greatest damages that we have done to our planet and its ecosystems. Renewed tree planting across the world will be integral to our response to the mounting climate crisis, which is why this Council is so committed to its own tree planting and to encouraging our residents, businesses, community and voluntary groups to do the same where they can.

“The Woodlands Trust have stated that to meet the UK’s carbon net-zero target, it will need to plant millions of hectares of new forestry across the country. In Warwickshire, we are fully committed to playing our part in this huge tree planting challenge as we strive to forge a County sustainable now and for future generations.”

Find out more about National Tree Week here: https://treecouncil.org.uk/seasonal-campaigns/national-tree-week/

Schools and Community Groups can apply for free tree planting kits from the Woodland Trust here: https://www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/plant-trees/schools-and-communities/

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/

Get the latest news about how Warwickshire County Council and partners are facing the challenge of the climate emergency and how you can get involved: http://eepurl.com/hrk-zf

To register your tree planting on the West Midlands Combined Authority’s Virtual Forest platform, visit www.wmvirtualforest.co.uk