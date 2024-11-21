Warwick Business Launches Innovative Marketing App Following Business Support.

A new app to support small businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire to achieve their marketing goals is to be launched next year.

Katherine Attreed has over 29 years’ experience in marketing, sales and customer service across various industries and founded AtKat Marketing in 2016 when she moved to Warwick due to her husband, Simon’s, work in the automotive sector.

Since starting the business, Katherine has helped many local businesses to grow with targeted marketing strategies and marketing support.

She had an idea to develop an innovative marketing app for small businesses just like hers but wasn’t sure where to start.

The mum-of-two contacted Laura Delahunty at Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub and after referrals and support from Business Ready at the University of Warwick Science Park, Innovate UK, Warwick District Council and Warwickshire County Council, the app is due to launch next summer.

Katherine said from talking to clients she is aware how difficult it can be for solopreneurs and small business owners to create successful marketing strategies when that is not their area of expertise.

“I currently helps lots of small businesses, primarily in the food and hospitality service sector, but I felt I could do more to support other SMEs to market themselves and stay on top of their marketing goals,” she said.

“I thought an app would be a wonderful way of reaching more SMEs to help them market themselves in a cost-effective manner.

“Laura at the Growth Hub was fantastic because she knew just who I needed to contact to turn my idea into a reality, and everyone has been so supportive and knowledgeable.

“I’m now finalising all the different functions to take to an app developer, and I think we will be ready to launch next summer.

“It is very exciting to have an opportunity to be able to help lots of other small businesses because marketing can be a minefield.

“What is right for one business might not be right for another, and there’s plenty of ways of marketing a business without spending a lot of money, so the app will be helping businesses to navigate their way through different marketing options to work out what’s best for them.”

Laura Delahunty, Account Manager at Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub, said her work with AtKat Marketing had highlighted the positive difference that collaborative working can make to businesses in the area.

She said: “Katherine approached us through a word-of-mouth referral and over the last 12 months, we have introduced her to a number of support streams and helped to keep the project on track.

“This shows the value of partnership working and any businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire looking to access support including start-ups who have new ideas to diversify and grow their venture should get in touch to see how we can help.”

Mark Wisniewski, Business Growth Adviser at UWSP, said: “We were delighted to support Katherine when the app was just an idea. As a business growth advisor and software developer, I encounter many app ideas, but Katherine’s concept really stood out.

“It not only fills a gap in the market for local businesses needing targeted, geography-specific marketing but also digitises Katherine’s deep expertise and understanding of her clients. This app allows her to help many more small businesses — like cafes, restaurants, and fitness instructors —navigate the challenges of local marketing with the same level of care and insight she brings to her one-on-one work."

Rita Booth, Senior Innovation & Growth Specialist at Innovate UK Business Growth, added: “"I met Katherine following Laura’s referral in February 2024 to discuss how Innovate UK Business Growth can support her.

“Since then, Katherine and I have developed the innovation concept further and have begun to map out the service and its capabilities, whilst preparing the business for the next stage of growth. Through Innovate UK Business Growth's support, Katherine is ready to grow and scale her innovative business.”

Cllr Ella Billiald, Portfolio Holder for Arts and Economy at Warwick District Council, said: “The District Council is pleased to lend its support to AtKat Marketing and other entrepreneurs and innovators in our area to grow their fledgling businesses through the Business Ready scheme. We are delighted to see the positive impact it is having and would encourage other start-ups to find out more.”

Councillor Martin Watson, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “At Warwickshire County Council we are committed to supporting local businesses to grow and develop.

“The Growth Hub offers a diverse range of support for businesses and start-ups and it’s great to see AtKat Marketing making the most of the support available. The Growth Hub has supported Katherine to take her idea and make it a reality with the upcoming launch of her app, allowing her to add to her business offering for her current and potential clients.”

Business Ready forms part of the Business Growth Warwickshire programme. It is delivered by University of Warwick Science Park on behalf of Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire’s five District and Borough Councils. The support is part funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (via the District and Borough Councils), and Warwickshire County Council.

Find out what other support is available to your business by calling Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub on 0300 060 3747 or visit the Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub website.