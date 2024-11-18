Warwickshire Residents Invited to Free Climate Change Adaptation Event

there is a free, online event on climate adaptation - Climate Adaptation in Warwickshire: What Is Coming, How Can We Prepare? - which will take place on Monday 25 November at 7.30pm.

Organised by the Warwickshire Climate Alliance, this event will explore the challenges posed by climate change in Warwickshire and what actions can be taken to prepare for its impacts. The event will feature expert insights, including a presentation from Matt Whitehead, Warwickshire County Council’s Climate Change Lead, and Becky Davies, Climate Adaptation Officer at Warwick District Council.

During the event, Matt will discuss Warwickshire County Council’s response to the climate emergency, including initiatives to enhance resilience in communities, protect biodiversity, and reduce carbon emissions.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: "As we continue to experience the effects of climate change, events like this are critical in building awareness and helping our communities adapt. Warwickshire County Council is committed to tackling the climate emergency and ensuring our residents are prepared for the challenges ahead. I encourage everyone to attend this event and learn more about how we can collectively make a difference."

Topics covered at the event will include flooding, extreme weather resilience, and nature-based solutions. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from experts and join the conversation about how Warwickshire can adapt to a changing climate.

To reserve your place, visit the Warwickshire Climate Alliance event booking page.

For more information about Warwickshire County Council’s climate initiatives, to find other similar events taking place in Warwickshire or to learn more about what you can do to live more sustainably, visit www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk.