Two organisations in Warwickshire achieve The King’s Award for Voluntary Service 2024

Two charitable organisations in Warwickshire have officially been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS) 2024.

This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

The KAVS, formerly known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, aims to recognise the outstanding work delivered by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities. It was originally created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee, and is now announced on King Charles III’s birthday.

The latest recipients to receive the KAVS across Warwickshire for 2024 are:

Hope 4 Rugby , which is based in Rugby, began life as a soup kitchen in 2005. It has since developed its services to create the Hope Centre, which works with people experiencing homelessness, and Rugby Foodbank. Their team are supported by more than 80 volunteers, who give over 10,000 hours of their time each year to serve their local community.

, which is based in Rugby, began life as a soup kitchen in 2005. It has since developed its services to create the Hope Centre, which works with people experiencing homelessness, and Rugby Foodbank. Their team are supported by more than 80 volunteers, who give over 10,000 hours of their time each year to serve their local community. Kineton Sports and Social Club, which is based in Stratford-on-Avon District, is a registered Community Amateur Sports Club (CASC) committed to enhancing sports participation in Kineton and the surrounding areas, whilst fostering a range of community activities. The award recognises the Club’s volunteers who organise sporting activities, fundraising events, and social events that enrich the lives of local residents.

Representatives from both Warwickshire groups will receive the award crystal and certificate from Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, within the next twelve months. In addition, two volunteers from each group will be able to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2025, along with other recipients of this year’s Award.

The two awarded Warwickshire organisations are part of 281 local charities, social enterprises, and voluntary groups who will receive the prestigious award this year. Their work, along with others from across the UK, is a reminder of the ways fantastic volunteers are contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them.

Tim Cox, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, said:

"Both of these organisations are great examples of going above and beyond for their local communities, and I would like to congratulate them on achieving The King’s Award for Voluntary Service. “Their remarkable work contributes towards a thriving voluntary and charitable sector across our county. I hope that their efforts inspire even more groups to be nominated for The King's Award for Voluntary Service next year.”

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture, said:

“I would like to extend my congratulations to the two organisations that have received The King’s Award for Voluntary Service this year. Their selfless commitment to supporting Warwickshire is very inspiring, and it’s great to see local volunteers achieve this well-deserved national recognition.”

To find out more about the KAVS, visit www.gov.uk/kings-award-for-voluntary-service