Supporting Warwickshire’s children who are unable to attend school

At its meeting on Thursday 14 November, Warwickshire County Council Cabinet approved a unified policy to support children who cannot attend their usual educational setting.

This updated policy consolidates guidance for children who are unable to attend school. Under Section 19 of the Education Act 1996, local authorities have a duty to provide alternative, suitable education for children of compulsory school age who, due to illness, exclusion, or otherwise, are unable to attend school. The policy will streamline Warwickshire County Council’s processes, bringing together existing protocols and enhancing clarity and transparency for families, schools, and education professionals.

Key aspects of the policy include:

Support Options: Children may receive online learning, in-person teaching from Warwickshire’s Flexible Learning Team, or other alternative educational arrangements.

Funding Clarity: Provisions will be funded through the Dedicated Schools Grant (DSG) High Needs Block, including necessary adjustments to schools' budgets.

Monitoring and Evaluation: The policy mandates regular six-week reviews to ensure that each child’s educational arrangement remains appropriate and beneficial.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Education, emphasised the council’s commitment to meeting the needs of all young learners: "Warwickshire County Council is committed to ensuring that every child has access to quality education, regardless of the challenges they may face. This Section 19 policy provides clear guidance to support children who are temporarily unable to attend school, giving families and schools the confidence that suitable educational pathways are in place. Our goal is to create opportunities to make sure that every young person in Warwickshire can achieve their potential, and this policy is an important step in fulfilling that ambition."

The approved policy, including guidance documents and support processes, will be published on the Warwickshire County Council website. The council will begin sharing the updated guidelines with local schools, with immediate implementation following this decision.

A full copy of the report to cabinet can be found here: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/s39528/Section%2019%20of%20Education%20Act%201996%20Warwickshires%20policy%20and%20processes.pdf