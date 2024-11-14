Warwickshire County Council earns Silver Thrive at Work Award for excellence in employee wellbeing

Warwickshire County Council has achieved the Silver Thrive at Work Award in recognition of its commitment to fostering a healthy and supportive workplace.

The accomplishment demonstrates significant strides for the Council in creating a nurturing environment for staff across Warwickshire, where employee health and wellbeing is placed at the heart of the organisation.

The award is part of the West Midlands Combined Authority’s Thrive at Work programme, which aims to help organisations create supportive working environments focused on physical and mental health.

Following an in-depth review of the Council, including discussions with employees from teams right across the organisation, the authority was awarded the Silver Thrive at Work Award. Having achieved the Bronze Level in September 2021, the award recognises the Council’s substantial improvements during the past three years to its employee wellbeing initiatives.

Staff feel ‘safe and supported in the workplace’ and reported that they have ‘ample opportunities to discuss their health and wellbeing’. Feedback highlighted that staff value the different ways they can access support when needed, whether that’s through their manager, a listening mate, mental health first aider or an external counsellor.

The report also highlights positive staff recognition schemes, robust attendance management procedures and clear systems to ensure the health and safety of employees with regular monitoring and improvements being made.

"Achieving the Silver Thrive at Work Award is a testament to our ongoing commitment to supporting the health and happiness of our workforce," said Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council. "We are dedicated to making Warwickshire County Council a great place to work, where diverse and talented people are empowered to be their best. By creating a workplace where people feel valued and supported, we strongly believe that this not only benefits our employees but also enables us to better serve the people of Warwickshire.”

In her report, Thrive at Work Lead and assessor Jenny Duggan, said: “The evidence provided and the interviews that were held all gave assurance that Warwickshire County Council is fully committed to the wellbeing of its employees.

“Achieving the Silver Level of Thrive at Work Award shows your organisation understands employees’ health and wellbeing needs and that it is taking actions to meet those needs and prevent ill-health.”

Over the next three years, as the Silver accreditation remains valid, the Council will remain committed to creating a workplace where colleagues feel valued, supported, and empowered to thrive both personally and professionally.