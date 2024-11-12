DBV programme shows early success in SEND support across Warwickshire!

Six months into the Department for Education funded Delivering Better Value programme, WCC is making positive steps in enhancing support for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.

Launched in April 2024, the programme is designed to improve services and outcomes for children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), while ensuring effective and efficient use of resources. The Delivering Better Value programme (DBV) targets four key areas; the expansion of SEND Resourced Provisions, the continued implementation of the Inclusion Framework in Schools trial, the introduction of a Workforce Development programme and the Digital Infrastructure programme of work.

Reviewing progress, Warwickshire is on track to increase SEND Resourced Provisions across the county, from 168 in early 2024 to a projected 529 places by 2028. This expansion will not only provide broader options for education placement decisions, but it will also offer more tailored support for children in mainstream settings.

The Inclusion Framework in Schools trial, currently underway in over 40 local schools across the county, has already shown positive results. The initiative has demonstrated an increase in both staff and parental confidence in supporting SEND students, and participating schools have reported a downward trend in permanent exclusions over the past Autumn and Spring terms. In addition, workforce development initiatives are also underway, equipping mainstream school educators with the skills and confidence to support SEND students with Education, Health, and Care Plans (EHCPs).

On the digital front, the Council continues to advance its Digital Infrastructure programme, aimed at improving the systems supporting children with EHCPs. This includes streamlining workflows and reviewing the roles, responsibilities, and processes involved in case management, as well as exploring the potential of a Parent Portal to enhance communication and engagement.

Cllr Kam Kaur, portfolio holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said

“I welcome the progress made over the last 6 months. The Delivering Better Value programme of work will ensure that we continue to improve the quality of provision we provide. It will also help us to keep pace with emerging needs and demand whilst working towards longer term financial sustainability. This approach is crucial for us to keep improving outcomes for children, young people, and their families with SEND.”

In addition to the core DBV initiatives, the Council has launched a grant-funded supported internship programme as part of the Education Transformation Programme for young people aged 16-25, which aims to support around 50 participants in achieving their career goals.

The Education Transformation Programme aims to create a more effective and efficient Education Service in Warwickshire, ensuring that every child and young person has access to high-quality education and the support needed to achieve their full potential.

To find more information on the Delivering Better Value programme visit: https://www.dbvinsend.com/