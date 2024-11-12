WPDG win newcomer of the year title

A property development group set up by Warwickshire County Council has landed major recognition for its contribution to unlocking investment in the county - just three years after it launched.

Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG) has been named Newcomer of the Year at the Insider West Midlands Property Awards 2024 – after being formed by Warwickshire County Council to realise the full potential of the Council’s development sites, commercial buildings and mineral rights across the county.

Judges hailed the Group’s work as a “blueprint for public sector innovation” and it was “an excellent example of a commercially-minded local authority taking the initiative”.

Since its launch, WPDG has grown into a multi-million-pound development business, with 250,000 sq ft of commercial floorspace in the pipeline that will deliver 1,000 to 10,000 sq ft units to support the growth and development of SMEs.

Alongside its extensive commercial development work, the business has a pipeline of 2,200 residential plots, which are being delivered directly and through a joint venture partnership model.

The Group’s most significant commercial achievement is a 42,200 sq ft scheme in Southam called Sucham Park, which in under two years has seen WPDG transform a redundant site without planning permission to practical completion for nine units to support local SME growth, creating around 100 jobs.

WPDG is also bringing forward up to 200,000 sq ft of similar space over the next couple of years, alongside delivering 2,200 new homes across the county through its residential developments.

Stuart Buckley, Managing Director at WPDG, said: “This award win is testament to the team at WPDG and the collaborative work that has taken place between the team and our various partners to provide the infrastructure to meet demand – whether that is providing SMEs with the right facilities to grow, or delivering on much-needed new homes. “What we have achieved at Sucham Park in a rapid space of time – and under budget – is no mean feat, and typifies the crucial role that we can play as an organisation in helping to support the growth of the local economy. “We are currently building a further pipeline of developments that will meet the needs of businesses seeking units that are sub 20,000 sq ft – as well as residential plots too – as we continue to grow and maximise opportunities for the county.”