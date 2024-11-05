Warwickshire County Council highlights support for male victims of Domestic Abuse

The Council and its partners, including Warwickshire Police and Refuge, are marking the third ever Male Victims Domestic Abuse Day, on Thursday 7 November 2024.

1 in 7 men experience domestic abuse from partners, relatives or even work colleagues. Domestic abuse can include:

Emotional or psychological

Financial abuse

Economic abuse

Online and/or digital abuse

It can also include stalking and harassment, controlling and threatening behaviour and harmful practices, which incorporates honour-based abuse and forced marriage.

Cllr Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said: “Despite the figure of 1 in 7 men experience domestic abuse*, statistics also show that 21 per cent of male victims fail to tell anyone they are a victim of partner abuse**. The Council along with its partners signpost to domestic abuse services across the county and if needed, nation-wide too. I would urge male victim-survivors to come forward and access the support available to you. Warwickshire is here for you. You Are Not Alone.”

Help and advice for male victim-survivors is available across Warwickshire and nationwide. The Warwickshire Domestic Violence and Abuse Service provides help and support for men, women and children experiencing domestic abuse in Warwickshire.

In addition to Independent Domestic Violence Advocates (IDVAs) – providing practical and emotional support for all genders who are at high risk of serious harm, the service also provides safe accommodation for men, transgender victim-survivors, disabled victim-survivors, with or without their children and pets.

The Safe Accommodation model provides self -contained properties across Warwickshire, alongside tailor-wrapped support delivered by a dedicated specialist domestic abuse team.

In addition to the accommodation, help and support consists of:

Help to link in with other professionals e.g., GP, solicitor, counsellor, carers, immigration advisor

Help to make applications and fill in forms

Knowledge about the local area

Support with civil and criminal justice processes

Someone to talk things through

Advocacy

Practical help e.g., accessing benefits

Planning for the future – especially finding somewhere new to live

Emotional support

Peer support from others who have had similar experiences

Domestic abuse support for men