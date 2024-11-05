Warwickshire County Council highlights support for male victims of Domestic Abuse

The Council and its partners, including Warwickshire Police and Refuge, are marking the third ever Male Victims Domestic Abuse Day, on Thursday 7 November 2024.
1 in 7 men experience domestic abuse from partners, relatives or even work colleagues. Domestic abuse can include:
- Emotional or psychological
- Financial abuse
- Economic abuse
- Online and/or digital abuse
It can also include stalking and harassment, controlling and threatening behaviour and harmful practices, which incorporates honour-based abuse and forced marriage.
Cllr Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said: “Despite the figure of 1 in 7 men experience domestic abuse*, statistics also show that 21 per cent of male victims fail to tell anyone they are a victim of partner abuse**. The Council along with its partners signpost to domestic abuse services across the county and if needed, nation-wide too. I would urge male victim-survivors to come forward and access the support available to you. Warwickshire is here for you. You Are Not Alone.”
Help and advice for male victim-survivors is available across Warwickshire and nationwide. The Warwickshire Domestic Violence and Abuse Service provides help and support for men, women and children experiencing domestic abuse in Warwickshire.
In addition to Independent Domestic Violence Advocates (IDVAs) – providing practical and emotional support for all genders who are at high risk of serious harm, the service also provides safe accommodation for men, transgender victim-survivors, disabled victim-survivors, with or without their children and pets.
The Safe Accommodation model provides self -contained properties across Warwickshire, alongside tailor-wrapped support delivered by a dedicated specialist domestic abuse team.
In addition to the accommodation, help and support consists of:
- Help to link in with other professionals e.g., GP, solicitor, counsellor, carers, immigration advisor
- Help to make applications and fill in forms
- Knowledge about the local area
- Support with civil and criminal justice processes
- Someone to talk things through
- Advocacy
- Practical help e.g., accessing benefits
- Planning for the future – especially finding somewhere new to live
- Emotional support
- Peer support from others who have had similar experiences
Domestic abuse support for men
- Refuge, Warwickshire
Refuge provides a number of services for anyone suffering at the hands of a perpetrator. Refuge has a dedicated helpline for Warwickshire: 0800 408 1552 (Monday-Friday 8:30am-8:30pm) to speak to a support worker or email DVSW@refuge.org.uk. DVSW@refuge.org.uk
- Warwickshire Police
If you suspect someone’s life is in danger, please dial 999.
Nationally there are male specific services, offering advice and support to men of all ages. These include:
- Mankind
A confidential helpline is available for male victims of domestic abuse and domestic violence across the UK as well as their friends, family, neighbours, work colleagues and employers.www.mankind.org.uk/
- Talk2someone
A dedicated website signposting to support services throughout Warwickshire and National support services.
www.talk2someone.org.uk/support-services
- Equation
If you’re a male victim experiencing domestic abuse, Warwickshire’s Domestic Violence and Abuse Service can support you and your children to be safe.
Domestic abuse support for men in Warwickshire | Equation
- Men's Advice Line
Men's Advice Line is a confidential helpline for men experiencing domestic violence from a partner or ex-partner, or from other family members.
www.mensadviceline.org.uk