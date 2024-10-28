New mini exhibition series at Warwickshire Libraries

New mini exhibition series: Roman Warwickshire – Making Connections will be hosted by ten different libraries from Autumn 2024 to Spring 2025.

From high-status tableware to everyday brooches, the objects found on Roman sites around Warwickshire tell us a lot about people’s daily lives and the connections and journeys made across the Roman Empire.

For the next six months, a handful of star items from the collections of Warwickshire Museum will be on temporary display in libraries across Warwickshire. Every object has a story to tell about people and places nearly 2000 years ago.

The small selection of objects from our collection that will be on display include glossy Samian ware bowls, pieces of carved Italian marble, and bronze brooches, all found through archaeological investigations in Warwickshire. Which library you visit will determine which objects you see.

There will also be children’s activity sheets linked to the displays available at each library venue.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture, commented on the importance of this initiative, “Exhibitions like this provide a wonderful stimulus for learning and help us cherish our rich cultural heritage. Warwickshire has such a vibrant history, and it is crucial that we continue to make the next generation aware of it, so they can appreciate and preserve it for future generations.”

The first exhibition venues are:

Coleshill and Atherstone Libraries: Tuesday 29 October to 3 December 2024

Stratford-upon-Avon Library: Tuesday 4 November 2024 to 6 January 2025

Future host venues over Winter 2024 and Spring 2025 are Nuneaton, Polesworth, Kenilworth, Harbury, Southam, Leamington Spa, and Warwick.

Visit the libraries website for opening times and venue details: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries