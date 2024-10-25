Discover Warwickshire’s great outdoors this October half term

Outdoor learning can begin at home.

With half term for Warwickshire schools just around the corner (28 October - 1 November 2024), Warwickshire County Council is inviting parents and carers to take advantage of the fantastic outdoor spaces available across the county.

Exploring nature and enjoying fresh air doesn’t just create treasured memories, it’s a meaningful way to boost children’s health, mood, and overall wellbeing.

Research has shown that time spent outdoors can have powerful benefits for children, supporting mental health by lifting mood and building confidence and self-esteem. Learning through opportunities outside of the classroom helps improve focus and motivation, encourages positive behaviour, and strengthens resilience. For parents and carers, it’s an ideal time to create enriching family experiences while fostering awareness of biodiversity and sustainability.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, emphasised the importance of encouraging outdoor learning at home and in local green spaces. “In Warwickshire, we are committed to creating a child-friendly community where families feel connected to their environment and are encouraged to be healthy and active.

“Outdoor education, even beyond school programs, plays an invaluable role in helping our children grow into resilient, environmentally conscious individuals and spending time together in nature is a wonderful way to foster these values.”

Families looking for inspiration have a wealth of local options to choose from. Highlights include Warwickshire Country Parks – The county is home to five country parks and three greenways that are managed by the council with unique offerings, from scenic walking trails to adventure play areas. Explore Warwickshire Country Parks here for a full list of sites and amenities. Many of the Country Parks offer a range of holiday activities to keep children happy and learning.

Outside of Country Parks and Greenways, Warwickshire boasts a huge range of both modern and ancient woodlands, parks, open spaces, nature reserves and waterways that residents can explore. Even the garden is a great place to start exploring the wonder of the great outdoors.

For more information on local outdoor spaces and to find activities suited to all ages, visit Warwickshire County Parks.

This Half Term, make the outdoors your classroom and enjoy Warwickshire’s beautiful landscapes with the whole family.