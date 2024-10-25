New role to lead the development of supported internships in Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council is working to develop pathways to employment for young people with SEND through supported internships.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has appointed a Supported Internships Coordinator to oversee and enhance the delivery of supported internships for young people aged 16 to 24 with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) across the county.

This role, funded by the National Development Team for Inclusion (NDTi), will focus on improving access to these work-based study programmes. The newly appointed Coordinator started in September 2024 and will be in post until the end of March 2025.

With the launch of a new suite of Supported Internships guidance booklets for businesses, education providers, families and young people in 2023, WCC has been committed to expanding opportunities for young people with SEND to participate in supported internships. These programmes are designed for those with an Education, Health, and Care Plan (EHCP) who are preparing to enter the workforce. By attending a full-time placement primarily based with an employer, participants gain essential workplace skills and pursue a tailored curriculum that helps them achieve relevant qualifications. Local colleges and dedicated job coaches provide additional support throughout the process.

As part of their role, the coordinator will collaborate with the Warwickshire Skills Hub and Warwickshire Supported Employment Service to establish a clear referral pathway, working with young people with EHCPs to access support if they have not gained employment.

Another key focus will be to raise awareness of supported internships by engaging with education providers and employers to grow opportunities for supported internships in Warwickshire.

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Education, Cllr Kam Kaur said, “This new role marks a significant step forward in our commitment to improving opportunities for young people with special educational needs and disabilities across Warwickshire. By appointing a Supported Internships Coordinator, we are strengthening our offer to facilitate tailored, work-based learning that helps young people build the skills, confidence, and independence they need to succeed in employment.

“Supported internships are a vital part of our strategy to ensure every young person with an Education, Health, and Care Plan can reach their full potential, and we are excited to work closely with local employers, education providers, and families to make this vision a reality.”

For more information on Supported Internships in Warwickshire, including guidance for colleges, businesses, parents, and carers, as well as an Easy Read Guide for young people, please visit Warwickshire’s Local Offer webpages.