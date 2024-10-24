Grand opening ceremony celebrates one year of Hartshill Health Centre and Community Hub

Hartshill Health Centre and Community Hub in Nuneaton was excited to host a grand opening ceremony on Thursday 24 October in celebration of its one-year anniversary.

The event marked a significant milestone for the Hartshill Health Centre as it continues to grow and meet the evolving healthcare needs of the community.

On the day the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, was in attendance to officially open the Centre with the ceremonial cutting of a ribbon, followed by a special unveiling of a wall plaque.

The opening ceremony was followed by speeches about the importance of the centre, and looking after the health of our local communities by the Lord Lieutenant; then Dr Bal Sidhu, Senior Partner at Hartshill Health Centre; Cllr Margaret Bell from Warwickshire County Council, and Professor Danielle Oum, Chair of the Integrated Care Board. Other special guests at the event included Cllr Colin Hayfield, the Mayor of North Warwickshire, and Cllr Bill Hancox, Mayor of Nuneaton and Bedworth.

Attendees at the event were also able to enjoy a tour of the centre’s diverse range of facilities, followed by an exhibition and the opportunity to meet and chat with the management team of the centre.

Since its opening one year ago, Hartshill Health Centre, a purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility has been delivering vital healthcare services to the local community. It currently provides essential GP, nursing, and midwifery care, and also serves as a specialised outpatient clinic hub for Cardiology services (including the provision of echocardiograms and Atrial Fibrillation clinics), Dermatology, and Orthopaedics, extending its reach to a wider patient base across Warwickshire.

The health centre also acts as a base for the South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) which provides specialist nursing services in the community, and the Rural Warwickshire Primary Care Network: comprising five GP surgeries which together coordinate care for up to 55000 patients in the region and are responsible for introducing the pioneering Frailty Clinic.

The centre is committed to expanding its services, with new additions on the horizon to better serve local residents and the wider community. In the coming months, a Pain Clinic, Pharmacy, and Dental Services (to include minor oral surgery) will be integrated into the facility, further enhancing access to comprehensive healthcare under one roof.

Plans are underway to expand secondary care services at Hartshill Health Centre’s primary care setting. With its close proximity to three schools and the availability of clinicians experienced in Accident and Emergency, the health centre is ideally suited for a walk-in minor injuries unit. There is also ample space to incorporate onsite X-ray facilities. By localising these services, we can significantly reduce travel and wait times, leading to better health outcomes. This initiative will ensure timely interventions, enhance patient satisfaction, and alleviate the burden on both patients and the healthcare system.

Dr Bal Sidhu, Senior Partner at Hartshill Health Centre, said:

"We are incredibly proud of the progress Hartshill Health Centre has made over the past year. The addition of more specialised services like the Pain Clinic, Pharmacy, and Dental Services will allow us to deliver an even higher standard of care and support to our community."

Cllr Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

"Hartshill Health Centre makes a real difference in people's lives by providing high-quality and accessible healthcare services closer to home. The latest expansion of services here, from specialist clinics to future plans for a minor injuries unit, demonstrates a clear commitment to improving the wellbeing of local communities, and ensuring that the health needs of our residents are met with compassion and efficiency."

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said:

"It is a great honour to officially open Hartshill Health Centre and Community Hub on the occasion of its first anniversary. This facility is an invaluable asset to local communities, offering essential healthcare services with dedication and innovation. I commend everyone involved for their commitment to enhancing local health and wellbeing, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will continue to have in years to come."

To find out more about Hartshill Health Centre, visit www.hartshillhealthcentre.co.uk