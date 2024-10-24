Could you help to inspire the next generation of cyclists in Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council is encouraging local residents to join the growing number of Bikeability cycling instructors and help inspire the next generation of cyclists.

With cycling becoming an essential life skill, we need passionate individuals to train children and adults in safe, confident cycling skills.

With nearly half (46%) of the UK workforce considering a career change in the next 12 months, now is the perfect time to explore a new, rewarding path. For residents looking to switch careers and make a tangible impact on their community, there is a great opportunity to become a certified Bikeability instructor.

To make this transition easier, the Bikeability Trust has an £800 cycling instructor bursary to support new instructors with the cost of their qualification. The bursary is targeted towards areas where cycling training is most needed, and aims to foster a diverse workforce that reflects the inclusivity of cycling.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: "Having spent countless hours teaching my own and other children how to cycle, over 27 years ago, I know firsthand just how rewarding it is to help our young cyclists gain the confidence and skills they need to stay safe on the roads.

"Cycling is a fantastic way for people of all ages to stay active, healthy, and environmentally conscious. This council is committed to ensuring every child in Warwickshire has the opportunity to learn to cycle safely. The Bikeability Trust needs more instructors to achieve this, and we hope to see more people turning their passion for cycling into a fulfilling career, making a difference one fledgling cyclist at a time."

How to Become a Bikeability Instructor

The process to become a certified instructor is simple and affordable:

Register with a 1st4Sport Recognised Delivery Centre (RDC).

Pay a £40 (plus VAT) registration fee and any additional RDC fees.

Complete registration on the Link platform.

Attend a four-day practical course.

Complete the online assessment, including multiple-choice questions and document uploads.

Become a provisional instructor, delivering training alongside a qualified instructor.

Complete a post-course assessment (PCA) within six months.

Pass the PCA to receive a 1st4sport Level 2 Award in Instructing Cycle Training and become a fully qualified instructor.

To learn more about becoming a Bikeability cycling instructor, visit: https://www.bikeability.org.uk/for-instructors/how-to-become-an-instructor/

Find out more about Bikeability training in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling-warwickshire/cycle-safety-training

Find out more about Active Travel in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/activetravel