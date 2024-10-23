Coventry University students gain hands-on experience at Europa Way improvement scheme 

A group of Civil Engineering students from Coventry University visited the A452 Europa Way corridor improvement scheme in Leamington recently, (9 October), to gain insights into the complexities of...

A group of Civil Engineering students from Coventry University visited the A452 Europa Way corridor improvement scheme in Leamington recently, (9 October), to gain insights into the complexities of real-world construction projects. Eight students visited the site, where they explored the 90-meter gabion wall currently under construction, alongside ongoing highway improvements. The students were accompanied by Eoin Coakley, Associate Professor at Coventry University’s School of Energy, Construction, and Environment and supported by staff from Warwickshire County Council (WCC), who were on hand to ensure they made the most of their visit to this high-traffic area. Eoin Coakley said: “Although a relatively small scheme, the visit covered a huge breadth of civil engineering knowledge which was of great benefit for our students. The walk around site covered a wealth of aspects such as geotechnics (slope stability), gabion walls, road construction methods, traffic management, access and material storage challenges, drainage, surveying and slope monitoring, exploration for and diversion of utilities and biodiversity challenges. “Warwickshire County Council staff were really helpful and informative and gave our students a real perspective of a day in the life of a site based civil engineer.” Once completed, the Europa Way improvement scheme will deliver significant benefits to the region. Key upgrades include new traffic signals at two roundabouts, additional traffic lanes, shared footpaths, off-carriageway cycle routes, and enhanced crossing facilities. These improvements aim to create safer and more efficient travel for both pedestrians and cyclists, promoting active travel as a viable option. The scheme is a partnership project between Warwickshire County Council and contractor CR Reynolds Ltd. Scheduled for completion in autumn 2025, it is set to complement existing infrastructure and establish a connected corridor of cycling and walking routes, supporting sustainable transport options. Councillor Martin Watson highlighted the significance of practical learning for the next generation of engineers: "The A452 Europa Way corridor is a vital route connecting the M40, Leamington, and Warwick. This improvement project requires a high level of design and planning, so it’s fantastic to see local university students gaining real-life experience on such a complex scheme. Nothing compares to real-life experience when it comes to understanding the challenges and intricacies of these projects.” “Upskilling young people in areas like civil engineering is essential to ensure we have the talent needed to deliver critical infrastructure in the future. Seeing this partnership between Warwickshire County Council and Coventry University in action, we are helping to build the skills and knowledge that will shape tomorrow’s infrastructure leaders." Councillor Watson also emphasised the long-term benefits of the project: “Once completed, this project will deliver a range of advantages, including increased lane capacity, improved traffic management, and better connectivity to Warwick and Leamington town centres. It will also encourage more active travel and support economic growth by facilitating business and retail activity in the area. The project future-proofs the road network in preparation for the expected 4,500 homes to be built in the Warwick District and an additional 3,000 in Stratford District by 2029.” Without these planned upgrades, future traffic congestion could severely impact economic growth in the region. The Europa Way Improvement programme has received funding from the Local Growth Fund, managed by the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, along with additional funding secured through planning obligations. This visit marks a successful collaboration between academia and industry, offering future construction professionals a chance to engage with a live project that will have a lasting impact on the community. The visit also showcased the opportunities WCC are able to provide new Civil Engineering graduates. This includes its accredited Institution Of Civil Engineers graduate training scheme, which Keir Chohan, Coventry University alum, is currently a part of.