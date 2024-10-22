Warwickshire Care Company Awarded Royal Seal of Approval for Outstanding Training

A local care company has, for the second time, been recognised in the prestigious Princess Royal Training Awards.

Unique Senior Care, based in Stratford upon Avon, is one of just five social care providers to receive the award in 2024. The company was first honoured with the accolade in 2021 and this revalidation reaffirms the company’s commitment to excellence in training and development.

Unique Senior Care provides domiciliary care in South Warwickshire, Coventry & Kenilworth, Solihull, and the surrounding areas. The company also offers live-in care across the UK, with a focus on delivering tailored, high-quality care that allows clients to maintain their independence in the comfort of their own homes.

Since being awarded in 2021, Unique Senior Care has doubled in size, a testament to the effectiveness of its leadership and training programmes. These initiatives have been instrumental in boosting staff retention, leading to a high number of internal promotions, and helping the business achieve ‘Centre for Excellence’ status by Skills for Care.

The Princess Royal Training Awards, run by the City & Guilds Group, honours UK organisations that excel in training and development. The awards go to businesses that use innovative methods to improve their workforce, resulting in real benefits for both the company and its employees. Winners are chosen by a panel of industry experts, including past award recipients and top professionals in learning and development.

Jo Cleary, Learning and Development Manager at Unique Senior Care, said: “This award really speaks to the heart of what we do. For us, it’s always about putting people above all else and this recognition highlights our commitment to our team’s development and well-being. We’ve always aimed to build an environment where they can flourish, advance in their careers, and feel truly fulfilled in their roles. When our Caregivers are well-supported, it directly benefits our clients, ensuring they receive the highest quality support.”

Unique Senior Care was recognised not just for its training programmes but for its holistic approach to staff development. The company champions a culture where knowledge is shared and mentorship is integral. This ensures that every senior staff member and manager is equipped to support their care teams, helping them meet the unique needs of their clients with professionalism and empathy. This approach enhances the quality of care provided while also supporting the professional growth and well-being of carers and other employees at all levels.

Jo added: “Being recognised again means our clients can trust that their care is in the hands of professionals who are highly skilled and continually growing. Our training ensures that both our office and management teams as well as our Caregivers are confident, knowledgeable, and genuinely committed to providing the best care to our clients. I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our entire team for their dedication and hard work—this award is down to your passion and commitment.“

To find out more about Unique Senior Care or to discuss getting the right care in place for you or your loved one, visit www.uniquecare.co.uk or call 0800 678 3690.