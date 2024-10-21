National Adoption Week highlights adoption journeys of all kinds

Adoption Central England (ACE), the regional adoption agency for Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire, Coventry, and Solihull, is supporting this year's National Adoption Week (21-27 October)

Adoption Central England (ACE), the regional adoption agency for Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire, Coventry, and Solihull, is supporting this year's National Adoption Week (21-27 October) campaigned sponsored by Adoption England.

The national campaign, YouCanAdopt, aims to raise awareness of adoption and dispel myths around who is eligible to adopt as more adoptive parents are needed for those children who are waiting to join new families.

Adopters can be any age, from any background, and can be single or in a couple. The most important thing is that they can provide a secure and loving home to a child, or children, and can be there to support them to thrive. A heartwarming video from the campaign (www.youcanadopt.co.uk) demonstrates this through the stories of three adoptive families sharing their experiences in conversations onboard a train. This setting symbolises the adoption journey that conveys, despite the ups and downs and detours on the way, that it is overwhelmingly a positive and rewarding to do to provide a permanent family home to a child who is waiting for this opportunity.

Warwickshire County Councillor Sue Markham, portfolio holder for Children and Families, said: “We are committed to helping all children reach their potential and to live happy, healthy and safe lives – if you can adopt you can help us to do this.

“There are around 60 children in the region currently waiting for adoptive families and we urgently need more people to come forward who can welcome these children into their families. Adoption Central England is a well-established adoption service with experienced staff who can guide and support you through the process and beyond and is keen to hear from anyone who is thinking about adoption.”

Adoption Central England recognises the importance of supporting people on their adoption journeys and ensures adoptive parents are never alone and that there is a network of ongoing support around them. The nature of adoption has changed over the years and help is available for adoptive families as they deal with unique issues that only adoptive families experience.

ACE welcomes enquiries about adoption from all section of the community and experienced adoption social workers are available to answer any questions you may have. The ACE website contains a wealth of information about becoming an adoptive parent, the children who are waiting, and of the ongoing support that is available to you through the service.

To find out more about National Adoption Week or to seek information or support, visit www.youcanadopt.co.uk or contact Adoption Central England on ACE 0300 369 0556 or though the website on www.aceadoption.com