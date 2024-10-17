Council updates residents on final phases of A4177 roadworks

Warwickshire County Council met residents around the new Union View development in Hatton to give its final update on the A4177 road works in support of the new development last night.

Representatives of Warwickshire County Council and contractors McPhillips Ltd took questions from residents around the forthcoming phases of work.

Among the key questions were:

How long will the current four-way traffic management be in operation?

Are the overnight closures necessary?

Will the noise from overnight works be under the legally permitted level?

WCC will continue to monitor the four-way traffic management system currently in place until it ends next Friday [25th].

As the final phases of the works commence, night closures of the Birmingham Rd between 6.30pm and 6.00am will be introduced between Weds 23 October and Saturday 2nd November into the early hours of Sunday 3rd November to allow road surfacing to be carried out safely. Footway and cycleway works will be done under two way traffic management the following week, allowing the road to reopen to traffic.

A signed diversion route will be in place (shown on a separate slide), emergency access will be maintained at all times during the closures and activities generating elevated noise levels will be carried out prior to 23:00 in an attempt to minimise noise disturbance to local residents.

The council’s contractor McPhillips will take measures that are considered best practice in relation to construction work carried out at night. The contractor will employ the best practicable means to reduce to a minimum the noise produced by the operations.

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson said: “We welcomed a strong attendance of around 30 residents and hope that we were able to give some reassurances – particularly around access to emergency services vehicles. Where the work and subsequent road closures are essential, we understand residents’ frustration and explained the need for closures and gave reassurances that we will lift them as soon as possible.”

Further information on the scheme can be found at A4177 Birmingham Road, Hatton - Union View – Warwickshire County Council