Warwickshire County Council prepares to keep roads safe this winter   

As temperatures begin to dip, Warwickshire County Council’s Highways Team is ramping up efforts to ensure roads remain safe and accessible this winter, with a well-prepared strategy that includes ensuring over 14,000 tonnes of salt are stocked in depots across the county.

From five strategically located sites, Warwickshire's gritting teams are ready to treat more than 1,150 miles of roads to prevent frost and ice, allowing residents to travel safely in colder conditions. This vital work includes the filling of over 1,200 grit bins across Warwickshire, empowering local communities to take action during severe weather.

Behind the Scenes: How the Council Prepares for Winter

Winter road safety isn’t just a seasonal concern for Warwickshire’s Highways Team- it’s a year-round commitment. Along with their fleet of 39 gritters, the team has been hard at work ensuring that everything is in place for winter, from routine vehicle maintenance to stocking supplies and training staff.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said:

“Our team is fully prepared for the challenges winter will bring. Last year, our gritting teams completed 36 runs, covering over 41,780 miles and spreading nearly 7,000 tonnes of salt. This shows our dedication to ensuring Warwickshire’s roads are safe for all who use them, and we’re ready to face this winter with the same commitment."

Winter Gritting: More Than Just Salt

The use of salt (grit) is essential in keeping roads safe, as it lowers the freezing point of water and prevents ice from forming. However, the Council is reminding residents that during extreme cold - when temperatures drop below -6°C - salt’s effectiveness decreases, so roads may still become icy, even if they’ve been gritted.

In addition to gritting, the Council’s efforts include improving road drainage to prevent hazardous conditions caused by standing water and flooding, which can be especially dangerous in winter. Targeted drainage improvements and proactive jetting programmes ensure that problem areas are addressed before winter weather sets in.

How Residents Can Help

Residents are encouraged to play a role in keeping Warwickshire’s roads safe by using grit from their local bins to treat problem areas in their communities. Simple actions like this can help reduce accidents and ensure everyone can travel safely.

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is preparing for winter or to see real-time updates on road conditions and gritting activities, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/gritting.