Young people driving and riding webinars are hailed a great success!

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is celebrating a successful series of national webinars to raise awareness and educate about young driver and rider safety.

The first in a series of webinars - ‘Together on the Learning to Drive Journey’ - took place on Wednesday 26 September 2024 and far exceeded attendee expectations with over 400 attendees from across the country.

Targeting 16 – 24-year-olds and their families/carers, this webinar brought together industry experts and participants to discuss the learning to drive process and on the road experiences as a newly qualified driver.

This interactive webinar was presented by Keanan Lloyd-Adams, and featured presentations from Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, The Honest Truth, FreshDriversUK and Warwickshire Road Safety Partners on the ‘Ready to Pass?’ campaign, insurance, vehicle maintenance, and what to do in case of a breakdown or collision. Attendees engaged in discussions and posed interesting questions.

For anyone who couldn’t attend, they can watch the whole session here: Together on the Learning to Drive Journey | Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership (warksroadsafety.org)

The second webinar in the series, targeting young people aged between 16-24-years-old and thinking of, or already riding, powered two wheelers of up to 125cc was held on 1 October 2024 as part of National Young Rider Day.

This webinar brought together industry experts, including Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), The National Young Rider Forum, Phoenix Motorcycle Training, and Warwickshire Road Safety Partners who shared their insights into Compulsory Basic Training (CBT), maintenance, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Feedback from attendees has been overwhelmingly positive, with many commenting on the increase in knowledge, quality of content and take-away information.

Watch the recording of the Young Rider webinar here: https://warksroadsafety.org/new-rider-webinar/

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: "The Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership would like to thank all the presenters for their invaluable involvement and support in making these webinars such a success. A special thanks to everyone who attended for engaging in the discussions, sharing their experiences, and contributing to such a fantastic atmosphere. These webinars are an important part of our ongoing efforts to raise awareness and educate young drivers and riders, ensuring that they are better prepared for the challenges of the road.

“Looking ahead, the Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is committed to continuing this vital work, striving to eliminate fatal and serious casualties on our roads. Together, we can create a safer road environment that encourages active and sustainable travel for everyone."

