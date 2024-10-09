Volunteers needed for emotional support to terminally ill patients & families at Warwick Hospital

The Volunteer Companions Project at Warwick Hospital, led by end of life charity Marie Curie and supported by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and South Warwickshire Foundation Trust (SWFT), is ma...

The Volunteer Companions Project at Warwick Hospital, led by end of life charity Marie Curie and supported by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and South Warwickshire Foundation Trust (SWFT), is marking nearly a year of delivering essential support to patients nearing the end of their lives.

The project has already made a significant difference in providing emotional support and companionship to terminally ill patients and their families. Patients in hospitals can often feel very lonely, especially when family and friends are unable to visit regularly due to work commitments, personal health issues, or long travel distances.

Volunteer Companions offer companionship and emotional support to patients, as well as providing respite for family members, friends, and carers. The project is led by Denise Nally, a volunteer coordinator from Marie Curie, with Volunteer Companions trained and supported to offer emotional assistance, reduce social isolation, and signpost families towards additional supportive services. The aim is to ensure that patients and their loved ones are never left feeling alone during such a challenging time.

A recent evaluation of the service conducted by Marie Curie highlighted the impact the service had on patients, their families, and carers but also highlighted the support to ward staff. A SWFT ward staff member said: "It was comforting to know that the patient wasn't on their own when they were feeling scared."

The evaluation also highlighted the positive impact supporting the service had on the volunteer. "Even when the patient has been unresponsive, I hope that my presence at their bedside was a reassurance, and I know that it was a comfort to relatives. With family, friends, and carers, I have provided information and allowed them to express their fears and concerns."

Cllr Margaret Bell, WCC’s Portfolio Holder for Social Care & Health said: “I would urge people to get involved in the Volunteer Companions Project. Volunteers spend time with patients and their relatives to provide a listening ear, and simply to be there for people at a very difficult time. Volunteering with this project will make a huge difference for these patients and their families.”

A spokesperson from SWFT added: “We would urge anyone who has a compassionate and sensitive nature with the confidence to communicate effectively with staff, patients and visitors, to consider becoming a Volunteer Companion at Warwick Hospital if you have some time to spare.”

For anyone interested in volunteering, the role includes:

Spending time with patients at Warwick Hospital who have been identified as nearing the end of their life and providing support for them and their loved ones.

Sitting with a patient when their loved ones need a break.

Liaising with hospital staff and keeping the companions volunteer coordinator updated with any significant updates with the patient by telephone or in person.

Writing and submitting a brief report after each patient or family you support.

Explaining clearly the Companions Volunteer role and making sure that families are aware of the services provided by the hospital to families of dying patients.

Covering a regular three hour weekly shift.

As of July 2024, the project has grown to include seven volunteers, with ongoing recruitment and training efforts to expand the team. Volunteers now operate five days a week, from Monday to Friday. Patients benefit from emotional support and companionship, while families and carers gain respite and access to additional services, including the Marie Curie Support Line and other resources.

For more information on the Volunteer Companions Project or to get involved as a volunteer, please contact:

Denise Nally, Marie Curie Volunteer Coordinator, said: “It’s an honour to work with our amazing volunteers of our service who generously give their time to provide companionship and support to patients and families when they need it most.

They listen, give emotional support and signpost to Marie Curie information and support resources. We are looking forward to continuing to support SWFT patients, families, carers and ward staff as the service approaches its second year of making a difference to those facing the end of life.”

Denise Nally, Volunteer Coordinator: denise.nally@mariecurie.org.uk

Maria Haughey, Deputy Head of Operations Midlands, Marie Curie: maria.haughey@mariecurie.org.uk

About Marie Curie

Marie Curie is the UK's leading end of life charity. The charity provides expert end of life care for people with any illness they are likely to die from, and support for their family and friends, in our hospices and where they live. It is the largest charity funder of palliative and end of life care research in the UK, and campaigns to ensure everyone has a good end of life experience. Whatever the illness, we're with you to the end.

Marie Curie is the UK's largest charitable funder of palliative care research. Our work deepens our understanding of what makes a good end of life, highlighting challenges and gaps in care, and improving support for everyone with an illness they're likely to die from, and those close to them. Our research helps us give the best care and improve the care system so that more people have the best possible experience at the end of life.

Marie Curie campaigns for a world where everyone gets the best experience possible at the end of their life. We raise public awareness and influence decision-makers across the UK on the issues affecting dying people and those close to them, so more people can access high quality care and support when and where they need it most.

If you're living with a terminal illness or have been affected by dying, death, and bereavement, Marie Curie can help. Visit mariecurie.org.uk or call the free Marie Curie Support Line on 0800 090 2309.

Whatever the illness, wherever you are, Marie Curie is with you to the end.