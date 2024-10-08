Warwickshire Schools leading the way on climate action 

With every school in England required to have a climate action plan and a sustainability lead in place by 2025*, Warwickshire schools are taking part in more sustainability activities than ...

Schools and universities account for 36% of the UK's public sector building emissions, and with 242 primary and secondary schools in Warwickshire, reducing emissions across school estates will significantly impact net zero goals.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) offers schools a wealth of resources and support, alongside help from public sector bodies, charities, and private organizations. The www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk website also provides a comprehensive list of funding opportunities and educational resources.

In the latest episode of the Sustainable Warwickshire podcast, Sarah Mills, Climate Action Advisor for the charity Let’s Go Zero, and Kate Waterfield, Sustainability Lead at Brookhurst Primary School, discuss the journey of developing and delivering climate action plans in schools. Kate’s passion for engaging children with nature, along with the support offered by Let’s Go Zero, has led to sustainability being firmly embedded into school life.

The podcast discussion highlights the importance of children spending time in nature, playing in it and enjoying it, giving them time to value the importance of the biodiversity around them. This not only brings health benefits, but also helps them on the journey to protecting it and understanding the importance of reducing our impact on the environment around us.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: ““It is so important that our schools are supported to develop and deliver their climate action plans. This is not just because of the need to reduce their own carbon emissions, but because of the inspiration they can provide to the next generation. When children become passionate about nature and the environment, it changes the way they think and act, not only within the school but also in their homes and communities. This creates a ripple effect, with children encouraging their families and friends to take better care of the planet too.”

The podcast discussion also gives a fascinating insight into the amount of work being done in our schools to decarbonise their buildings, from using energy and water more efficiently to reducing the amount of paper being used. A growing number of Warwickshire schools are also hosting workshops from WCC’s active travel or waste and recycling experts to help encourage behaviour change as part of school life.

The Sustainable Warwickshire podcast series is for those people living and working in Warwickshire who care about climate change. It features conversations with people from across the county who are taking action to reduce carbon emissions and support biodiversity. It covers subjects such as energy, waste and recycling, transport, infrastructure and the green economy, whilst also giving Warwickshire residents ideas on how to get involved and play their part.

You can find the Sustainable Warwickshire podcast on Spotify or Apple by searching for “Sustainable Warwickshire”. All episodes are also available at: https://sustainablewarwickshire.podbean.com/

For more information on climate change, visit https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk

*https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/sustainability-and-climate-change-strategy/9317e6ed-6c80-4eb9-be6d-3fcb1f232f3a