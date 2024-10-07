Caring 4 U Group Ltd - Registered Manager

Seeking:

An exciting management opportunity has risen with our new company. We are looking for a Residential Manager to manage a mixed gender Children’s Home registered for 2 bedded young people aged 8 years to 17 years.

This is a fantastic opportunity, working for a new upcoming regional Children’s Organisation with incredible career progression, offering stability, staff care, funded training and support to gain relevant skills and qualifications.

Overall Purpose of Role:

To develop and maintain effective management of an exceptional quality residential home for our young people. To work within and ensure effective delivery of the main responsibilities and identified within the role of a Registered Manager.

Requirements of the post

Either of: Level 5 Diploma in Leadership and Management of Residential Childcare / NVQ 4 in Childcare. Or a Social Work qualification (DipSW/Degree or equivalent).

Within the last five years, worked for at least 2 years in a position relevant to the residential care of children.

Minimum 12 months of supervisory and management of staff working in a caring role.

An understanding of the complexities of balancing legislations associated with children’s residential home.

Committed to the vision of working to the ethos and culture of the company.

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent

Pay: £38,000.00-£45,000.00 per year

Additional pay:

Bonus scheme

Performance bonus

Benefits:

Company events

Company pension

Employee discount

Health & wellbeing programme

On-site parking

Referral programme

Sick pay

Schedule:

Flexitime

Monday to Friday

Weekend availability

Licence/Certification:

Driving Licence (preferred)

To learn more, or apply for this role, please email Jaz Singh info@caring4ugroupltd.co.uk