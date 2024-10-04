Rugby primary school hosts the education minister to showcase best practice in pupil mental health

Stephen Morgan, the Education Minister for Early Education, visited Long Lawford Primary School on Friday September 27.

The Minister's visit was to see first hand the school’s efforts in supporting the mental health and wellbeing of students, families and staff.

The Minister, who was joined by Rugby MP, John Slinger, was greeted by Headteacher, Claire Stringer and the school’s Wellbeing Champions, a group of students dedicated to promoting mental health.

As part of the visit, both guests learned about the school’s innovative approaches to fostering student leadership and the children explained how they hold elections for school council members, showcasing how the school encourages pupils to take an active role in their community. The Minister was also given a tour of Long Lawford’s Forest School and introduced to the ‘Zones of Regulation’ initiative.

Forest School is a valued asset to the school as it helps all children from Year 1 to Year 6 not only learn outside, but also gain confidence with communicating, problem-solving and gaining and applying a host of skills that can be used in school and wider environments. The pupils also talked about the Zones of Regulation and how they help all children and staff have a positive mental health.

The visit concluded with a conversation with parents to explore the impact of the school’s wellbeing resources on their children’s mental health and overall development.

Headteacher Claire Stringer at Long Lawford Primary School said: “We were delighted to have both the Minister and our local Rugby MP, John Slinger, visit the school. We are very proud of our students and their willingness to embrace new wellbeing practices that enrich the school’s environment.

She added: "Our parents and teachers are integral to what we do, and we are committed to maintaining a focus on mental health and wellbeing for all of our pupils. The Minister saw first hand how engaged our children are in these efforts, which positively affects their academic work and home life."

Mental Health is part of a wider council objective for Warwickshire County Council to help keep residents happy, healthy and independent. Long Lawford Primary School are certainly ticking the council objective as teachers, pupils and their wider families embrace new ways to maintain wellbeing for all.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council commended the school’s efforts, saying: "We are fortunate to have dedicated teachers and support staff in Warwickshire. Long Lawford Primary exemplifies a student-centered approach, enhancing both educational achievement and mental wellbeing."

She continued, "It’s crucial that children feel empowered to express their thoughts with trusted teachers and peers. Long Lawford demonstrates best practices in fostering a supportive school environment, allowing students to thrive."

The Minister was keen to speak to parents to understand the positive impact mental health resources had on the children.

Minister for Early Education, Stephen Morgan, commented: “It was inspiring to visit to Long Lawford Primary School and see first-hand the positive impact of a whole-school approach to mental wellbeing.

“An inclusive school environment and early support is key to improving every child’s mental health and breaking down barriers to opportunity.

“We are committed to providing access to specialist mental health professionals in every school and will recruit 8,500 more NHS mental health workers across children's and adult services.”

Across Warwickshire there is a range of mental health provision for children and young people. Online tools prove popular with young people who can take in support and advice in bitesize chunks. There is also support for families and carers of young people who may be worried about a family member or friends.

Mel Coombes MBE, Chief Executive Officer, Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust said: "We know that early interventions help children to develop vital emotional and social resilience. We also know that early intervention with children and young people helps to prevent mental health problems from having a lasting impact into adulthood. At Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust, we support children, young people and their support networks, in school, through our Mental Health in Schools team, and in the community.”



“We are here to support children, young people and their carers to talk about how they feel, and to enable them to find the help they need as early as possible. You are not alone, and our services are here to support you to lead the healthy and happy life you deserve."

To access Mental Health support and advice for everyone, please go to: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth